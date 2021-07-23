Kingdom Trails Announces 2021 KTA Mini Grant Program

The Kingdom Trail Association announced the 3rd Annual KTA Mini Grant program.
The purpose of the KTA Mini Grant program is to provide funding for projects that will advance the mission of Kingdom Trails while expressing gratitude to the communities that host the trails. It is because of our 103 private landowners that KTA can offer this opportunity to foster the health of the local community.
Kingdom Trails believes the KTA Mini Grant program will help highlight and advance valuable local endeavors that promote Recreation, Health & Wellness, Education & Training, Environmental Stewardship, Economic Viability, Heritage & Culture, and Creative Arts.
The KTA Mini Grant program will award funds to projects that benefit the communities of Burke, East Haven, Kirby, and Lyndonville. Funds will further Kingdom Trail’s mission, increase the capabilities and capacity of other local organizations and groups, focus on developing a sustainable economy and improve the quality of life for people in these communities while promoting diversity and inclusion.
Projects of past awardees’ include the Town of East Haven Library to refurbish the East Haven Community Park playground, the Vermont Children’s Theater’s update of lighting and electrical wiring, Rural Edge’s SASH Fall Awareness Program, H.O.P.E’s Backpack program, NEK Backcountry’s purchase of tools, Cobleigh Library’s addition of outdoor recreation and nature diversity books to their collection, and the Town of Lyndon’s effort to revitalize the old town highway garage into a greenspace.
For the 2021 KTA Mini Grant program, $25,000 will be available. Requests for funds may not exceed $5,000 per project. Applications are due via email only, no later than 4 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021. Applications will then be read and scored by the KTA Mini Grant Committee. Funding decisions will be made no later than 2 months following the submission deadline.
Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, schools, governments or collaboratives. Applicants also may include individuals, teachers, or groups (2 or more) of youth or adults who are working on projects in the community and who need resources to move their projects forward.
The KTA Mini Grants will be awarded once a year. Grant applications are available for download on the KTA website, https://www.kingdomtrails.org/kta-mini-grant. If you would like to be on the Kingdom Trail’s grant distribution list, or if you have any questions regarding the process or eligibility of the grant process, please see further details on the website or email grants@kingdomtrails.org.
