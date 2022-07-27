Kingdom Trails Announces 4th Annual KT Mini-Grant Program
Opening of the Bike Repair Station at the Cobleigh Public June 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Lilias Ide)

EAST BURKE — The Kingdom Trail Association this week announced its 4th Annual KT Mini-Grant program.

The purpose of the KT Mini-Grant program is to provide funding for projects that will advance the mission of Kingdom Trails while expressing gratitude to the communities that host the organization. It is because of the 105 private landowners that KTA can offer the opportunity to foster the health of the local community, the non-profit said.

