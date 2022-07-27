Kingdom Trails Announces 4th Annual KT Mini-Grant Program

EAST BURKE — The Kingdom Trail Association this week announced its 4th Annual KT Mini-Grant program.
The purpose of the KT Mini-Grant program is to provide funding for projects that will advance the mission of Kingdom Trails while expressing gratitude to the communities that host the organization. It is because of the 105 private landowners that KTA can offer the opportunity to foster the health of the local community, the non-profit said.
Kingdom Trails says the KT Mini-Grant program will help highlight and advance valuable local endeavors that promote Recreation, Health & Wellness, Education & Training, Environmental Stewardship, Economic Viability, Heritage & Culture, and Creative Arts.
The KT Mini-Grant program will award funds to projects that benefit the communities of Burke, East Haven, Kirby, and Lyndonville, the towns where Kingdom Trails exists. Funds will further Kingdom Trail’s mission, increase the capabilities and capacity of other local organizations and groups, focus on developing a sustainable economy and improve the quality of life for people in these communities while promoting diversity and inclusion.
Projects of 2021 awardees include the Kingdom East School District to develop an Outdoor Club and participate in Hilltopper Club giving kids the opportunity to bike; the Town of Burke to assist in purchasing 103 acres for the Community Forest for resident and visitor use; the Lyndon Chamber for covered bridge revitalization; H.O.P.E’s Backpack program; the East Burke School’s Food Forest for regenerative agriculture; Cobleigh Library’s addition of an outdoor bike repair station for Lyndon residents and visitors; the Adaptive Sports Partners Learn to Bike Program; the Lyndon Village Improvement Society for Powers Park to receive signage & ADA lift; and the Upright Steeple Society to reduce heat loss and preserve historic windows in historic building preservation.
For the 2022 KT Mini-Grant program, $25,000 will be available. Requests for funds may not exceed $5,000 per project. Applications opened on Friday, July 22nd, and are due back no later than Thursday, September 29th at 9 p.m. Submitted applications will only be accepted through email to grants@kingdomtrails.org. Applications will then be read and scored by the KT Mini-Grant Advisory Committee. Funding decisions will be made no later than two months following the submission deadline.
Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, schools, governments, or collaboratives. Applicants also may include individuals, teachers, or groups (2 or more) of youth or adults who are working on projects in the community and who need resources to move their projects forward. Previous KT Mini-Grant award recipients are encouraged to apply again but must apply for a new project.
The KT Mini-Grants will be awarded once a year. Grant applications and instructions are available for download on the KTA website, https://www.kingdomtrails.org/kta-mini-grant. If you would like to be on the Kingdom Trail’s grant distribution list, or if you have any questions regarding the process or eligibility of the grant process, please see further details on the website or email grants@kingdomtrails.org.
