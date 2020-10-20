The Kingdom Trail Association’s Mini Grant Selection Committee met on Oct. 13 to determine grant awards for the annual KTA Mini Grant cycle. In the nonprofit’s second year offering this opportunity, Kingdom Trails was overwhelmed as they received $70,083.30 in funding requests for the $25,000 dedicated to the program. This is almost double the amount in requests KTA received in the program’s inaugural year. Kingdom Trails thanks the Mini Grant Selection Committee for their time and energy as they had to make difficult choices among the expansive pool of applicants.

Kingdom Trails awarded grants to eight local projects. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process, scoring projects on such criteria as community need, impact, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, public support, and a realistic, effective work plan and budget.

