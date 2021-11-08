Ten Northeast Kingdom projects were recently awarded funding as part of the Kingdom Trails Association’s third annual Mini-Grant Program.
For the first time, the nonprofit allocated the $25,000 in grants available to all 10 applicants, funding every application in some way, shape or form and “extending the network’s positive impact beyond the trails, to the community fabric that surrounds it.”
According to a press release, “grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process, scoring projects from Burke, East Haven, Kirby and Lyndon on such criteria such as community need, impact, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, public support and a realistic, effective work plan and budget. Projects must highlight and advance valuable local endeavors that promote recreation, health and wellness, education and training, environmental stewardship, economic viability, heritage and culture and the creative arts.”
Kingdom Trails received $42,685 in funding requests as part of the program and on Nov. 5 the Board of Directors announced the following recipients:
- Cobleigh Library: Awarded $2,000 to install two bike racks, made by Lyndon Institute students, and one bike repair station in front of the library for public use, along with educational programming related to use of the repair station.
- Village Improvement Society and Powers Park: Awarded $3,000 to add a sign at the entrance of Powers Park clearly directing the community to the location of the park and to finish financing a chair lift to the swimming pool to meet ADA standards.
- Town of Burke: Awarded $3,500 to support the purchase of a 103-acre parcel to establish a Community Forest for use by Burke residents and visitors for educational purposes and multi-use recreation, plus wildlife habitat and corridors, water quality and wetland protection.
- Kingdom East School District’s Hilltopper MTB Club: Awarded $3,000 to cover the expenses of eight KESD students to join the Hilltopper MTB Club to learn biking skills and participate in races organized by Vermont Youth Cycling.
- Kingdom East School District’s Outdoor Club: Awarded $2,000 to develop an Outdoor Club for KESD to create opportunities for students to participate in outdoor activities with proper outdoor gear.
- Upright Steeple Society: Awarded $2,000 to support the restoration of an 1829 Greek Revival Church that now hosts community events such as meetings, concerts, and lectures, reducing heat loss and preserving the historic windows.
- Town of Lyndon and Lyndon Chamber: Awarded $2,500 to reinvigorate and reinvent the covered bridges in the Town of Lyndon to be great historic landmarks and lively places of the present, including interpretive, educational signage.
- Adaptive Sports Partners: Awarded $3,000 to support the NEK community and implement a learn to bike program for people with disabilities.
- East Burke School: Awarded $2,000 to contribute to a Food Forest, providing an educational space and serving as a demonstration center for regenerative agriculture.
- H.O.P.E.: Awarded $2,000 for the Backpack Program, a charitable food service providing food to children and their families who are facing food insecurity from eight area schools.
Kingdom Trails is thankful to all applicants who submitted proposals and we wish all the best in advancing these valuable local endeavors, improving the quality of life for our community,” stated the press release. “Above all, Kingdom Trails is grateful to our 104 private landowners who so generously allow our trails to cross their beautiful properties. It is because of them that we may continue contributing to our community and offering this program.”
To learn more about the new KTA Mini Grant program and how to apply for next year’s cycle, please visit www.kingdomtrails.org/kta-mini-grant.org
