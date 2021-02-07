BURKE — The Kingdom Trails Association is on the verge of making some calculated moves … and they hope the public will help them chart their course.
Starting over a year ago, the local mountain biking mecca partnered with Burlington-based SE Group to conduct a network capacity study.
The study aims to find the best ways to address issues of congestion and safety while enhancing Kingdom Trails’ positive impact on Burke and other host communities.
Funding for the study came through a USDA Rural Business Development Grant.
The process began in January 2020 and, after months of data collection and analysis, preliminary results are out.
The results — a long list of recommendations — were presented to the Burke select board on Feb. 1 by SE Group staff and Abby Long, Executive Director of the Kingdom Trails Association (KTA). They’re also available online.
The recommendations range in size and scope from a potential brand-new welcome center to partnerships with NVU and Kingdom Campground in Lyndonville to adding a crosswalk in downtown Burke to mobile KTA welcome centers (trucks) at key parking areas.
Long hopes that locals will read through the recommendations and complete a survey to help her organization prioritize them. This survey is the penultimate step in the capacity study.
Select board members were happy with the presentation and excited about all the recommendations.
However, select board member Ford Hubbard cautioned Long about having too many priorities.
“That presentation tonight was very good,” he said on Feb. 1. “You’ve got a lot of wonderful ideas there, but you’ve got a long ways to go to put that whole package together.”
Long wholeheartedly agreed.
“I think you hit the nail on the head,” she told Ford. “It’s a lot and it’s really intimidating, and … how am I going to fund it all? And it’s going to take years.”
“But, what I like about this next step, and what we’re doing right now with you guys, is we’re going to put [these recommendations] out to the community and ask them what their priorities are,” she continued. “From that feedback, that’s when we’ll be able to dial it in and really pick a few, maybe some low-hanging fruit that we can get done within a year and maybe some long term goals that we can start writing grants for.”
“We’re going to do it with the community’s feedback,” she said. “And I’m hopeful, once they choose our priorities for us, that that’s when I’ll create that master plan and have a vision and something to direct me and go forth and do it.”
Kingdom Trails and SE Group plans to collect survey responses until the end of February, getting as many residents as possible to participate by dropping fliers at gas stations and spreading the word online.
Public engagement, crucial to this step of the capacity study, has always been a key component.
“It seems a little crazy to say this, but in 2020 we actually did have a public meeting with over 200 people that came out,” said Drew Pollak-Bruce, senior recreation planner for SE Group. “It was in February before we kind of knew what the rest of 2020 was going to look like.”
Members of the select board and interested residents attended an open house at the Burke Town School on Feb. 11, the Caledonian previously reported.
The capacity study also included data collection and analysis as well as discussions with key stakeholders.
Pollak-Bruce and Ellie Wachtel, associate analyst and planner for SE Group, stressed that they do not believe the existing trail network is hugely out of balance.
“[Rather], it’s that people aren’t necessarily distributed well throughout the system,” said Pollack-Bruce.
The team hopes to relieve several network “pinch points” like East Burke village through improved or expanded parking areas, maps, signage, trail connections, and, well … there’s a lot of options. But you can help KTA choose which to focus on by filling out their survey.
One recommendation the board was excited about was a welcome center, to potentially be located on KTA property in East Burke with a 100-car parking lot and amenities.
Another recommendation that drew a lot of attention was a crosswalk in the town center. Such a crosswalk would need to be driven by the select board, with KTA support.
“I’m sure you know, one of the big challenges is that people park behind Mike’s Tiki Bar or the Burke Public House and take any which way they can to cross [Route] 114,” said Pollak-Bruce. “[A crosswalk] seems so simple and I know you all have studied that before, but it would help a lot with the capacity across the entire system.”
The SE team believes they may have found a “magic location” for such a crosswalk that would make sense for the town and the trail network.
Select board member Joseph Allard thought the crosswalk would solve quite a few problems.
“I’d like to see that come to fruition and it’d be able to improve the entire system,” said Allard
Select board chair Chris Emmonds hopes to use the crosswalk plans SE Group has drawn up to move ahead with the Agency of Transportation.
Final results, including the short list of priorities, should be available in the next two months, according to Long and the SE Group team.
“[After the final list is released,] we’ll set forth on what we can do,” said Long. “The welcome center is the daunting one but we know it’s pretty crucial.”
“But it will take years, and I know that,” she continued. “How many years is the question. […] I hope I can do it as quickly as is allowed, but we’ll see.”
Study data and the survey can be accessed at www.KingdomTrails.org/NetworkCapacity
Survey instructions note that “while community priorities will be an important consideration moving forward, the implementation of any study recommendation will be dependent on many factors, including available funding and grants, organizational capacity, and on-going partnership building.”
