The Kingdom Trails Association (KTA) took a big first step towards making its trail network more inclusive last week.
On Friday, KTA partnered with Vermont Adaptive and the Kelly Brush Foundation to host an adaptive mountain biking demo day for staff, board members and key community members.
“What a valuable experience, putting your body and your mind in a different person’s shoes … or on a different person’s bike,” said Abby Long, executive director of the KTA.
Long said that KTA is looking at accessibility as a way to make their network more welcoming for all.
Seven hand-cycled and foot-pedaled bikes from Vermont Adaptive’s fleet were provided and staff from the two organizations, as well as two adaptive athletes — Greg Durso and Kelly Brush — navigated the trails with participants.
“The mountain biking community is so amazing … to be able to have this hurrah and excitement around this, I can’t tell you how much it means for me,” said Durso, who is also the program director for the Kelly Brush Foundation.
CJ Scott, trails manager for the KTA, said that the event was the first big step in seeing how the network can accept adaptive bikes.
While most wide double-track trails are ready-to-go for adaptive riders, the real question in Scott’s mind is the suitability of some of the single-track trails.
“Adaptive riders want challenge too,” Scott said. “There are some trails out there that are ready to go as-is, some that need some minor adjustments … that might mean having to widen some bridges, widen some benches, or putting in some ‘ride arounds’ so we can keep some of the challenging terrains there and give people options.”
Kingdom Trails maintains about 83 miles of trails and a partnership with Burke Mountain brings the network to over 100 miles.
The organization hopes to designate a portion of those trails as suitable for adaptive riders and feedback from Friday’s event will inform that effort.
Scott said that making sure some of the network’s trails are accessible checks other boxes for inclusivity at KTA.
“If a trail is suitable for an adaptive rider, it’s also suitable for more beginner riders and more accessible for families too,” he said. “Along with that, it makes the trails a bit easier to groom in the wintertime.”
According to Long, the impetus for accessibility awareness at KTA was their renewed commitment to equity and inclusion spurred by last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.
“With profound humility and commitment to deeper learning, we will challenge our assumptions and biases to make sure our trails are welcoming and safe for all,” reads part of a statement made by the KTA team and board on June 29, 2020.
Since the statement was made, the KTA team has been making connections with organizations such as Vermont Adaptive to reach their goals.
“We always have a million initiatives on our plates, and we do them all with 100 percent,” said Long. “[Accessibility] doesn’t take priority over others, it’s just been identified as a goal that we’re pursuing for this summer and we’ll always continue to keep it as a goal.”
Long sees adaptive trails as a place for KTA to grow and progress.
“We’re been around 27 years and a lot of those years have been adding miles to the trail network,” she said. “I envision having these accessible AMTB [adaptive mountain biking] trails as just another way to grow. It may not be in miles or in distance or in expansion, but it’s a way for us to grow internally and still add experiences for our trail users.”
Long also hopes to continue to build relationships with organizations like Vermont Adaptive and the Kelly Brush Foundation to provide programming and educational offerings in the future.
The Kelly Brush Foundation provides adaptive sports equipment grants to people with spinal cord injuries, as base models of adaptive mountain bikes start around $8,000.
“I’m so grateful for this experience,” said Long on Friday morning. “And to Vermont Adaptive and the Kelly Brush Foundation for guiding us and helping us learn.”
