BURKE — Members of the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce, local residents, business owners, and a member of the Lyndon Chamber, held a virtual roundtable meeting this week about summer event planning for the region.
Linda Lotti, president of the Burke Chamber, opened the meeting and introduced those in attendance.
Speaking first was Abby Long, executive director of the Kingdom Trails Association (KTA). She said the Darling Ridge and the White School areas are open, and the remaining trails will be kept closed until they are fully dry to protect the land.
“We do want folks to be aware that Kingdom Trails is expecting increased visitor numbers compared to last summer,” Long said.
Lilias Ide, of Kingdom Trails, shared messaging about safe and respectful use of the trails. She said the association will stress that visitors show appreciation for landowners and the local community. KTA will is urging visitors to use less-traveled trails to spread out more. Visitors will be asked to abide by the association’s code of conduct and a leave-no-trace ethic.
Ide said ambassadors will be stationed at key trailheads and locations to share the KTA code of conduct and remind trail users that they are using private land and to conduct themselves respectfully. She said a new volunteer ambassador program is being added this year, in addition to the association’s paid ambassador program.
Volunteer ambassadors will be given “free KTA memberships and swag, so just have people reach out to us if they want to join the program,” Ide said.
Sanctioned parking locations this year, which are the only allowed parking places, are Mike’s Tiki Bar, East Burke Storage, the Village Sport Shop trailside, the Inn at Mountain View Farm, the Darling Hill Road chapel, Burke Mountain’s lower level base lodge parking lot, the Dashney Nordic Center and the Moose Haven trailhead at the East Haven Community Center.
If people are parked elsewhere for using the trails, that can be reported to KTA and they will send ambassadors out, said Ide.
Lotti asked if a pdf of the parking areas could be provided to the Chamber for distribution.
The Lottis run Café Lotti in East Burke and distribute information for visitors to the area at their business in the heart of the village, near the Kingdom Trails’ office.
Ide noted the updated cross-state-travel protocols for Vermont and said KTA is following those policies and guidelines, which are posted on the organization’s website, under the COVID tab.
A Kingdom Trails shuttle is planned, but Rural Community Transportation does not have a driver yet, said Long.
The KTA office in East Burke is open only with window service due to COVID, said Long. The office is open Wednesday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Burke Mountain
Kevin Mack, general manager of Burke Mountain resort, reported next, saying the mountain is grateful to the businesses in town who supported guests of the mountain.
He said the winter was interesting, without great snow this year, “but at the end of the day, it was a really good winter in a lot of ways … it could have been far worse and what we did have to offer and the guests that did come, whether they were from in-state or out-of-state really had some great conditions.”
Mack said guests were respectful of the COVID-19 care the resort is taking to protect their staff and the community.
Burke reopens for the summer season on May 21, said Mack. He said the bike park will open on July 2 this year and will run until Oct. 11. Burke Mountain will once again host fireworks this summer, said Mack.
Mack said the resort is forecasting a busy season, “We’re hosting over 20 weddings at the resort this summer,” and those peak in September and October during the fall foliage season. “We are looking forward to welcoming our first wedding in June.”
For next summer, 2022, the Enduro World Series is expected to return to Burke Mountain, an uphill, downhill mountain biking event.
One of the new owners of The Village Inn asked how important the Canadian tourists are to the Burke economy. Mack said, “It’s a big number … in the summertime it’s a 40 percent revenue hit give or take. But we just came from a winter in which we were off 50 percent revenue.”
Long said KTA has numbers that show 38 percent of their visitors were Canadian.
Lotti said this past year people were visiting from cities, not necessarily for outdoor recreation.
“The past year was so unique,” said Mack. “There’s a lot to do here so it behooves us all to support the notion that while Abby and I think a lot about skiing and biking, there needs to be a broader net cast particularly for the summer visitor,” who may want to visit Bread and Puppet, visit Lake Willoughby and more to expand the audience.
He said, “Winter, for many reasons is really focused on skiing and it’s a bit of a captive market and there’s a bit less mobility for good reasons, but summertime there’s a tremendous opportunity” with many things for people to do “from Newport down to St. J.”
The Chamber’s strawberry festival will be Friday, June 25th from 4-7 p.m. in West Burke and there will be two food trucks at the park as well.
Last year’s event was a grab-and-go, but this year will feature a band and be in-person. The fall festival in East Burke is also being planned this year after a COVID-19 imposed hiatus last year, said Lotti.
The meeting also saw updates from Lotti about the One Burke committee and hopes for revitalization steps in West Burke Village, and about the road project to add a bike path, beginning on the East Darling Hill Road by Mike Harris, the town’s municipal administrator.
The road project is expected to be mostly completed by September, said Harris. He said the construction work will be Monday-Friday typically but there could be an occasional Saturday, weather depending.
Lyndon Chamber Announces Events
Cheryl McMahon, secretary of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Lyndon Chamber is hoping to offer at least a portion of the annual Stars and Stripes parade on July 17th and Burklyn Arts will offer their annual summer event in Bandstand Park on the first Saturday in July.
“Anybody is welcome to participate in the parade as well,” said McMahon, “We’d love to have you folks participate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.