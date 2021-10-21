This year, Kingdom Trails Association (KTA) has debuted a series of informal monthly gatherings — “Community Chats” — at various local businesses in order to share news, hear feedback and engage in dialogue with community members and other interested parties.
On Oct. 14, Executive Director Abby Long and various staff and members of the nonprofit’s board of directors met with landowners, business owners and area residents (including Jeff Hale, a previous executive director of KTA) at Café Lotti in East Burke for an hour of dialogue. Topics discussed ranged from specific trail desires to potential projects with Lyndonville and Lyndon Institute to the ongoing policy review surrounding electric mountain bikes (eMTBs).
The trail network plans to end its summer operations on Oct. 31, remaining open for youth/novice hunting weekend (Oct. 23 and 24). New jerseys with a bright-orange logo designed by The Gypsy Coast Co. of Danville, showing a bear with arrows strapped to its back while riding a bike, have recently made their way into KTA’s store in recognition of the weekend.
Long said that KTA consulted with all their landowners and the region’s local game warden before making the decision to stay open during the novice hunting weekend. Those participating need written permission from the landowner to hunt, so Long said they would know in advance if any trails need to be closed — as of now, none are.
“The state of Vermont is making a huge educational effort to share the woods and share the outdoors, so we thought we also wanted to share in that,” said Long. “We hope folks are safe out there and keep their wits about them, heads on their shoulders and wear their blaze orange.”
Long also distributed copies of the organization’s recently-released 2021 Community Report, also available at kingdomtrails.org.
“This is our best publication yet,” she said. “We’re trying to share with the community and landowners more and more each year.”
eMTBs: A “Listen And Learn” Process
Partway through the community chat, Long asked: “So … nobody wants to talk about eBikes?” which generated laughter from the audience.
“That’s been the number one topic at each community chat so far,” she said.
Earlier this summer, KTA began an eMTB policy review with landowners and their wider community. While allowing eMTBs on the network’s trails would give users more options and make the network more accessible, some worry that allowing eMTBs would increase rider’s speeds or cause a huge influx of new users.
Currently and for the foreseeable future, eMTBs are not allowed at Kingdom Trails with the exception of adaptive mountain bikes, some of which are equipped with an electric assist, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to Long, KTA and their landowners have not yet found enough information to make a clear decision.
Currently, the network is in talks with the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA) and Bike Borderlands about commissioning their own study on how eMTBs and their users impact New England terrain.
“For now, our policy remains the same,” Long said. “We’re hoping if we can actually do a study beyond KTA then maybe we’ll have more information that will help our landowners.”
Whit Rutherfurd, KTA’s head ambassador, and other staff also shared a bit about KTA’s process to educate trail users who are found to be not following the network’s policy.
“Ambassadors are more educators than enforcers,” Rutherfurd said, noting that when they see an eMTB user out on the network, staff or volunteers immediately connect with them. “They could be a landowner, they could be an adaptive rider … we have a conversation and then discuss why [eMTBs[ are currently not allowed.”
Lilias Ide, KTA’s Communication and Education director, said that when a problem keeps coming up, she will generally do a social media push on the issue — whether it be to ride single file or on eMTBs. KTA staff said they do see those incremental educational pushes work over time.
KTA: 53 Miles Of Adaptive Trails
Long and the KTA team expressed their pride to now boast over 53 miles of trails for adaptive MTB users. In fact, in mid-October, the Vermont-based nonprofit Kelly Brush Foundation hosted their first-ever adaptive MTB camp at Kingdom Trails, seeing participation from over 30 people from all over the country.
The KTA trails team has also been riding their own trails with Greg Durso, an adaptive athlete with the Kelly Brush Foundation, to see what trails are already suitable or might need to be slightly altered for greater accessibility. Many trails are already suitable for adaptive bikes, though some bridges might be widened in the future to allow adaptive users to cross.
However, the network is mainly focusing on adapting the “White School” trail since it runs through the main body of KTA’s network.
In addition, they are looking at other parts of their network’s infrastructure, including safe parking areas with enough space for adaptive athletes to maneuver. Next year, KTA will likely be providing handicap-accessible portable toilets in their parking lots.
Burke Town Forest Update
Elise Lawson, a member of KTA’s board of directors and a part of the Burke Conservation Commission, provided an update on the town’s hoped-for, 103-acre town forest property on Victory Road.
About half of the funds needed to purchase the land have already been raised and donations continue to be accepted on the town’s website. The property already hosts KTA’s “Besaw” trail, which is on the very eastern side of the network.
“We’re really excited,” said Lawson. “It’s got a really neat wetland, so we’ll be looking to build a boardwalk and a viewing platform as well. […] It’s a lot of work, but very exciting.”
The town will also need to approve the property as a town forest during town meeting.
Lawson said that one of the first things the town will do is upgrade the parking lot access to the land.
Act 250
The last question of the community chat came from cafe owner Linda Lotti, who wanted to know if Act 250 was still a threat for Kingdom Trails.
“We informed our landowners a couple of months ago that the jurisdictional opinion on Kingdom Trails was withdrawn and is no longer an issue,” said Long. “However, that doesn’t mean [that Act 250 is] not still an issue for trails in the state of Vermont.”
Long described her own efforts to advocate for trails and outdoor recreation in its many forms to state legislators and conservation groups.
“It is an ongoing topic and it’s something that, quite frankly, keeps me up in the middle of the night sometimes,” she said. “Because my number one priority is to protect our landowners and I know they do not want Act 250 on their property. […] The impact of that, especially economically for this area, would be devastating.”
While KTA’s fifth and final community chat of 2021 is scheduled for Nov. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Kingdom Trails Welcome Center, Long stressed that anyone with feedback or questions for KTA is welcome to call or send an email at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.