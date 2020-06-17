This week marks one month since Kingdom Trails opened for what has proven to be an unusual season as the popular tourist destination navigates shifting state requirements and works to ensure the safety of the community, staff and patrons.
The complexity of the season was highlighted this weekend by an incident in which a Boston rider, who apparently hadn’t followed quarantine requirements, crashed on the trail system and was aided by a local family and first responders.
“The past month has been anything but normal,” said Abby Long, executive director of Kingdom Trails. “Kingdom Trails has had to completely shift and create new operating procedures to assure our staff, landowners, community members, and trail users are safe due to COVID-19.”
Kingdom Trails opened for the season last month after Gov. Phil Scott started lifting group restrictions and allowed outdoor recreational facilities to resume limited operations amid the state’s ongoing efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
In response to guidelines required by the state and in consultation with Kingdom Trails’ staff and landowners who allow use of the trail system on their property, Kingdom Trails outlined new policies and procedures to help ensure compliance with state requirements and ensure the health of staff, trail users and members of the community.
One aspect of the organization’s new policies, which Long said goes above and beyond state requirements, was to limit access to the trail system and station “ambassadors” near parking areas to verify riders had proper passes and question where they are from, and if they had properly quarantined if from restricted out-of-state areas.
“We have Ambassadors greeting and recording each vehicle that drives into the lots as our Welcome Center remains closed,” said Long. “Ambassadors are asking about health, where folks are from, and if they are from an out-of-state county that the Governor has deemed unsafe, we ask if and where they have quarantined for the appropriate amount of time. These operations and questions have evolved with each turn of the Governor’s spigot and we sought consultation from our landowners, community, and health care professionals in creating this plan.”
As a result of this effort, Kingdom Trails has turned riders away if staff learn Vermont’s quarantine policies hadn’t been followed.
The ongoing state travel restrictions have affected ridership so far this season, said Long. “Our trail user numbers have decreased as there are restrictions on out-of-state travel and especially as the Canadian border remains closed,” said Long. A quick review of passes sold so far this season indicates 70 percent are to Vermonters and 30 percent to out-of-state riders with the majority being from New Hampshire, noted Long.
Long said she is hopeful the injured rider from this weekend makes a speedy recovery and noted Kingdom Trails largely relies on trail users to answer the survey questions truthfully when arriving.
“I am grateful another trail user was able to aid him and especially for the first responders that were immediately on the scene,” said Long. “Sean Montague and his son exemplified our new code of conduct; Ride with Gratitude, specifically the section about Care for Others, ‘If someone needs help, we help. If someone needs encouragement, we share our enthusiasm. And if it’s going to make the situation better, we dismount. Be nice, yield to others, and give a smile.’”
“We are also asking our trail users to be truthful with us when answering these questions,” said Long. “We believe they will be honest so as not to risk the generosity of our landowners and community by breaching this trust. Another highlight of our code of conduct is Respect this Gift, ‘With every ride, let’s remember to be grateful for the landowner and others who make it possible.’ Our hope is that trail users do not violate this trust and everyone does their part for the greater good to ensure that we can safely keep the trails open.”
Long said the Kingdom Trail’s team will continue to evolve their policies and procedures to meet any future changes from the state or health care guidance.
“I have been so proud of the Kingdom Trail’s staff during this past month with new operations. I am grateful for their ability to be flexible and their willingness to learn new policy and procedure so we may continue striving toward our mission,” said Long. “If the Governor mandated more stringent requirements, we would once again gather as a team to figure out together how best to proceed in order to assure the safety of all, while still offering an epic outdoor recreation experience, as it is an important part of our region’s economy and crucial to people’s physical and mental well-being during this time.”
