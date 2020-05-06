On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced Vermont officials were loosening restrictions a bit on social and business activities and will now allow more outdoor recreation activities, like golf, hiking, tennis and biking.
During a press conference to announce his Play Smart, Play Safe orders, Scott even mentioned the crown jewel of biking destinations when he said Kingdom Trails was an example of an operation that is now eligible to reopen. This reopening, though, is contingent on the development of a plan that abides by safety requirements the state is outlining as part of the the phased restart to Vermont’s economy.
Some of the safety requirements include limits to 10 or fewer people in a group, limits on interaction with staff, the need to continue social distancing, and other provisions.
“We will be contemplating anything, like Kingdom Trails, for instance, and their bike trials, and what they can do with 10 or fewer people in a group and see if it meets the the expectations of {Agency of Commerce and Community Development},” said Scott when asked about possible various openings.
While Kingdom Trails is now eligible to reopen, the trail system is not ready for riders just yet, said Abby Long, executive director of Kingdom Trail Association. For starters, the trail system is still under what she described as mud season conditions and would be closed regardless of the pandemic restrictions, however things are drying out fast. “Our opening date is always dependent on Mother Nature,” she noted.
“We have been encouraged recently with Governor Scott’s slow turning of the spigot to reopen Vermont’s economy safely and responsibly,” said Long. “Just the other week the Governor released his ‘Work Smart, Stay Safe’ addendum to his executive order, allowing for limited outdoor businesses to resume under specific conditions. This allowed our Trail Crew to begin maintenance for if and when Kingdom Trails may be allowed to open for public use.”
Long said Kingdom Trails will take a cautious approach to reopening the trail system, following the governor’s announcement Wednesday.
“Kingdom Trails is pleased with this announcement. Outdoor recreation is an important part of our region’s economy and crucial to people’s physical and mental well-being, especially amidst this time of crisis,” she stated. “However, Kingdom Trails cannot stress enough how vital it will be for us to tread cautiously.”
Long said the organization does not have a certain date in mind just yet, but once they are open, the trail system will be far from normal operations. There will be specific rules ranging from physical distancing on the trails to even modified parking procedures. Only annual memberships will be available for purchase online at first, and the Welcome Center will not be open for in-person sales or interactions.
In addition, the reopening of outdoor activities does not alter the governor’s restrictions on travelers from out of state, who would still need to abide by a 14-day quarantine and all lodging facilities remain closed, with few exceptions.
The reopening is intended to provide Vermonters a chance to get out more and for some businesses to slowly resume operations, but not an invitation for people to come to the state, said Scott during the press conference.
“KTA is expecting a lower number of trail users as the Canadian Border remains closed, out-of-staters must quarantine, overnight lodging is not available until June 15th, and the Governor is encouraging Vermonters to stay close to home to recreate,” said Long.
Long said Kingdom Trails will also seek feedback from the organization’s 97 private landowners who allow the trail system to use their land.
“We respect and depend upon their generosity and our hope is that they will be comfortable with our plans and strict guidelines for opening,” said Long.
Kingdom Trails will post the latest information on the reopening plan and rules online at www.kingdomtrails.org as they are developed in the days to come.
“Thank you for your understanding, patience and continued support as Kingdom Trails begins the process of opening cautiously and responsibly for all,” stated Long.
Kingdom Trails was not the only mention the Northeast Kingdom received during the press conference Wednesday. Julie Moore, Secretary of Agency of Natural Resources, referenced the myriad trails, lakes, parks and other outdoor venues Vermonters could enjoy.
“I challenge you to discover new parts of Vermont and all that our state and our state lands have to offer in terms of outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Moore. “Give some rest to our most well known and most visited treasurers and seize the opportunity to play tourist here in Vermont … Consider other places that don’t have as much travel, for example check out the newest section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Danville and St. Johnsbury.”
