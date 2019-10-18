Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Martha Elmes sitting in the new Pop Up Art Gallery on the corner of Depot and Church streets in Lyndonville; behind her, hanging, is one of her “Lesson Plan Lamps,” created from pieces of shredded lesson plans from her long career teaching art at the nearby Lyndon Town School. The lamp is made of lesson plans from 1985. Elmes said her lamps are “Seussical.” (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A painting of two young girls on roller skates was inspired by two children artist Meryl Lebowitz painted. The girls in the painting are grown women with children of their own now, said Martha Elmes, an artist helping to run the volunteer pop up gallery in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A painting of two young girls on roller skates was inspired by two children artist Meryl Lebowitz painted. The girls in the painting are grown women with children of their own now, said Martha Elmes, an artist helping to run the volunteer pop up gallery in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Martha Elmes sitting in the new Pop Up Art Gallery on the corner of Depot and Church streets in Lyndonville; behind her, hanging, is one of her “Lesson Plan Lamps,” created from pieces of shredded lesson plans from her long career teaching art at the nearby Lyndon Town School. The lamp to the left is made of lesson plans from 1985; the one on the right was from 2007 lesson plans. Elmes said her lamps are “Seussical.” (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Martha Elmes sitting in the new Pop Up Art Gallery on the corner of Depot and Church streets in Lyndonville; behind her, hanging, is one of her “Lesson Plan Lamps,” created from pieces of shredded lesson plans from her long career teaching art at the nearby Lyndon Town School. The lamp is made of lesson plans from 1985. Elmes said her lamps are “Seussical.” (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A painting of two young girls on roller skates was inspired by two children artist Meryl Lebowitz painted. The girls in the painting are grown women with children of their own now, said Martha Elmes, an artist helping to run the volunteer pop up gallery in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A painting of two young girls on roller skates was inspired by two children artist Meryl Lebowitz painted. The girls in the painting are grown women with children of their own now, said Martha Elmes, an artist helping to run the volunteer pop up gallery in downtown Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Martha Elmes sitting in the new Pop Up Art Gallery on the corner of Depot and Church streets in Lyndonville; behind her, hanging, is one of her “Lesson Plan Lamps,” created from pieces of shredded lesson plans from her long career teaching art at the nearby Lyndon Town School. The lamp to the left is made of lesson plans from 1985; the one on the right was from 2007 lesson plans. Elmes said her lamps are “Seussical.” (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A once vacant retail space on the corner of Depot and Church streets in downtown Lyndonville has new life since becoming a pop-up community art gallery in July.
The gallery, run by volunteers, was made possible thanks to the support of the building’s owners, Sue and Gary Burrington, said Martha Elmes. The retired Lyndon Town School art teacher and art instructor at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is one of the gallery’s driving forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.