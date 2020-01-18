Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Members of the Big Bang Bhangra Brass Band, from left, Dan Liptak, Lloyd Dugger and Matt Avery enter the audience during their performance at NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2017. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Cyclists ride through a field on the second day of NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 16, 2017. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the three-day mountain biking festival, produced by the New England Bike Association and Kingdom Trails Association, in collaboration with the Wildflower Inn and the Burke Chamber of Commerce, drew more than 1,300 people and 90 vendors and featured two nights of live music including headliner Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
A cyclist gets air in a terrain park at the 20th annual NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 16, 2017. The three-day mountain biking festival, produced by the New England Bike Association and Kingdom Trails Association, in collaboration with the Wildflower Inn and the Burke Chamber of Commerce, drew more than 1,300 people and 90 vendors and featured two nights of live music including headliner Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Stella van der Linde of Burke Hollow, left, and Lyda Bentley of East Burke, both age six, ride in a kids' skills area at the 20th annual NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 16, 2017. The kids' skills area was presented by representatives of New Hampshire-based Highland Mountain Bike Park. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Meadows and mountains serve as a backdrop for the 20th annual NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 16, 2017. The three-day mountain biking festival, produced by the New England Bike Association and Kingdom Trails Association, in collaboration with the Wildflower Inn and the Burke Chamber of Commerce, drew more than 1,300 people and 90 vendors and featured two nights of live music including headliner Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The sun begins to seet on the second day of NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 16, 2017. The three-day mountain biking festival, produced by the New England Bike Association and Kingdom Trails Association, in collaboration with the Wildflower Inn and the Burke Chamber of Commerce, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. It drew more than 1,300 people and 90 vendors and featured two nights of live music including headliner Kat Wright and the Indomitable Soul Band. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Six-year old Stella van der Linde of Burke Hollow rides in a kids' skills area at the 20th annual NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 16, 2017. The kids' skills area was presented by representatives of New Hampshire-based Highland Mountain Bike Park. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Sarah Grant and her dog, Sophie, are silhouetted against the sunset at NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2017. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Kat Wright performs with the Indomitable Soul Band perform at NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2017. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
EAST BURKE — It’s a situation, officials say, where the popularity of mountain biking has outgrown the local area’s ability to accommodate it.
In a combined decision, the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA), Kingdom Trail Association, and Wildflower Inn, have chosen not to host the 2020 NEMBAfest on the Kingdom Trails network, KTA stated on Friday in a press release. The NEMBA organization has chosen to take a year off from producing the festival in order to find a more suitable location for 2021. The difficult decision came after much discernment and careful consideration of a variety of factors, and the impacts of holding the event again on the Darling Hill Ridge.
