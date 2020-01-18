EAST BURKE — It’s a situation, officials say, where the popularity of mountain biking has outgrown the local area’s ability to accommodate it.

In a combined decision, the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA), Kingdom Trail Association, and Wildflower Inn, have chosen not to host the 2020 NEMBAfest on the Kingdom Trails network, KTA stated on Friday in a press release. The NEMBA organization has chosen to take a year off from producing the festival in order to find a more suitable location for 2021. The difficult decision came after much discernment and careful consideration of a variety of factors, and the impacts of holding the event again on the Darling Hill Ridge.

