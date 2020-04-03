NORTHEAST KINGDOM — In response to the COVID-19 containment crisis, Kingdom Trail Association (KTA) announced on Friday afternoon that the trails network through several towns across nearly 100 private landowners’ properties would be shut down to visitors until restrictions for health concerns are lifted at the state level.

The KTA system already was closed at this time of year, mud season, but the network will need to remain off limits due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis that has hit the world and the U.S. and Vermont hard in just the past few weeks.

