Kingdom Trails (KTA) was recently selected to receive $27,380 in federal funds to provide 81 local kids with free instruction, bikes and trail time through the Kingdom East School District [KESD] summer camp, which runs through this Friday.
Morgan Moore, summer school program director for KESD, said in an email on Monday that the partnership with Kingdom Trails has been amazing.
“This is the last week of camp and we are seeing so much improvement in students’ biking since they’ve had instruction two to three times each week for the last five weeks,” she said. “It’s been incredible!”
The grant, which was awarded by the Summer Matters for All grant program, also covers some Kingdom Trails staff time as well as bike maintenance, t-shirts and, most importantly, transportation for the students in the program. It was funded by federal dollars administered by Vermont Afterschool.
“Summer is the perfect opportunity to help kids reconnect and recharge,” said Holly Morehouse, executive director of Vermont Afterschool, in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to our state leaders and policymakers for their commitment to the development of the Summer Matters for All grant program.”
“With this funding, communities and youth-serving organizations across the state will be able to create a great summer for Vermont children and youth that will help them make new memories and emerge from the pandemic strong, resilient, and hopeful,” she added.
The highly competitive grant program received requests for double the amount of funding that they had available. Grants have been awarded to a variety of programs throughout Vermont to expand their length and number of participants as well as increasing affordability and accessibility.
According to Moore, two different groups of about twenty KESD students go mountain biking at Kingdom Trails twice a week as part of KESD’s summer camp. Every Friday, another group of about twenty students go on a full-day field trip of mountain biking at Kingdom Trails and swimming at the Burke Mountain pool.
“This partnership is exciting because it expanded access to mountain biking, allowing students in the Kingdom to try a new sport or practice one they love,” said Moore in the press release. “It is meeting the school district’s goal of keeping kids active and engaged this summer, and KTA’s goal of providing educational opportunities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.