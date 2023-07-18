Kingdom Trails was recently recognized by the 2023 Vermont Public Places Awards program, receiving an Honor Award for their Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study.
“Kingdom Trails is so proud to have received this honor,” Executive Director Abby Long said. “We were blown away and absolutely thrilled.”
The Kingdom Trails study was conducted to address the issue that visitation to trails can often exceed system capacities — such as causing traffic, long lines, crowded experiences, and negative impacts on the local community.
Kingdom Trails offers nearly 100 miles of trails, with various terrain and difficulty, making it a popular attraction for riders of all skill levels. There are over 100,000 yearly visitors, and the network generates millions of dollars in economic spending throughout the towns and neighboring communities.
The year-long planning explored several resolution ideas, including a new Welcome Center location, access portal improvements, connections and crossings and opportunities to disperse users. Trail usage levels within the KT network were also collected via trail counter installations, online and in-person surveys and public engagement events.
With that data collected, conceptual designs for potential improvements and safety enhancements were created.
The completed network analysis also established a capacity figure for the system to ensure that all system components — roadways, parking, food and beverage, lodging and trail network — are balanced.
“Public engagement was at the heart of this study, therefore myself and the KT Team are confident the recommendations and solutions that emerged are our community’s hopes and needs — allowing us to strive toward a more sustainable and responsible future for all,” Long said. “The study is a gift, as well as the VPA award. Yet, the work doesn’t stop here. KT will continue to listen and engage with our amazing host communities and the private landowners who make it all possible.”
Recommendations were wide-ranging, primarily addressing dispersing use, parking, and economic benefits across the area; relieving the pressure on landowners and communities; creating safer and less congested biking, walking, and driving experiences; and infrastructure enhancements and other improvements throughout the East Burke Village and the system.
“The project established greater clarity between Kingdom Trails Association and surrounding communities in long-range planning,” wrote Long in the nomination form. “Key outcomes of the work included specific local improvements that align the interests of residents and support the objectives of Kingdom Trails.”
To receive the award, the study also had to meet six areas of criteria: Originality, Transferability, Quality, Comprehensiveness, Public Participation and Results/Implementation.
Kingdom Trails Associates received a grant from the Northern Forest Center to start implementing road-trail crossing improvements with in-house trail crews before the completion of the project. An additional USDA Rural Development Grant was also awarded to support the planning and design of the newly named “KTA Welcome Center and NEK Community Recreation Hub.”
“We are so grateful to USDA Rural Business Development for recognizing this community need and funding this opportunity,” Long said. “Through their award we were fortunate to connect with SE Group to guide us through this exploration process, addressing congestion and safety concerns where KT intersects our community.”
Also, a VTrans Bike/Ped Grant for the Crosswalk and Village Ped Improvements Scoping Study was awarded for ongoing work.
There were two Merit Award winners, Burr and Burton Academy Founders Hall and Courtyard, Manchester and Charlotte Library Rain Garden, Charlotte. Merit Award winners featured projects that are enriched by planning or design or that increase awareness of the benefits of creating public spaces and/or connecting downtowns, village centers or city neighborhoods to natural areas devoted to conservation, recreation and working lands.
Honor Award winners met the above criteria while also having a significant feature or standing out as being exceptional overall.
Kingdom Trails was one of five recipients of the Honor Award. Others included Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail Marketing, Branding and Wayfinding Plan, northwestern Vermont; Slate Quarry Park, Poultney; Swinging Bridge Pocket Park, Chester; and Teagle’s Landing, Woodstock.
The biennial awards are co-sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the American Institute of Architects Vermont, the Vermont Planners Association and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program. A jury of prominent Vermont planners, architects, landscape architects and community and urban forestry professionals selected this year’s recipients.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.