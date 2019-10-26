LYNDON CENTER — Kingdom Trails Association (KTA) helped Lyndon Institute secure a mini-grant that will enable the construction of a yurt platform on the LI property at Binney Woods as part of LI’s GO! Get Outside Campaign.
Teachers Madeline Cobb, Jerald Leonard, Chris Manges, and Jill Nichols applied for the grant to construct a four-season yurt on the land. The team often leads students on outdoor learning adventures and has been looking for opportunities to expand its offerings.
