PITTSBURG — NH Conservation Officers were called upon to investigate a single-vehicle snowmobile crash that had occurred on the trail system in northern Pittsburg at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

The injured rider, later identified as Terri Chase, 39, of Kingston, was transported to the Warming Hut at Deer Mountain Campground by members of her riding party, and from there began transport via private vehicle toward Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook. With her condition deteriorating during the ride, the patient was ultimately intercepted at the Pittsburg Fire Station by Pittsburg Fire-Rescue first responders and 45th Parallel EMS personnel. Chase was transferred to the 45th Parallel Ambulance and transported to UCVH for evaluation and treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

