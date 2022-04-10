Kirby Annual Meeting To Re-Convene May 9

At a recent meeting, the Kirby Select Board made numerous appointments to town positions and reminded residents that annual town meeting will re-convene on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. at the Town Hall.
The meeting had opened on the traditional Town Meeting Day, the first Tuesday in March, and after the longtime moderator John McClaughry was re-elected, the meeting quickly adjourned to the later date to allow for the meeting to be held in fair weather, amid the ongoing COVID concerns.
In a recent post on the Kirby community social media page, the town clerk which reminded residents about the annual meeting soon to re-convene in early May, and that there would not be the traditional potluck luncheon again this year.
Last year, the annual meeting was similarly re-convened in early May outside the town hall, and no potluck luncheon was hosted then either.
Appointments Voted On
At the April 4 meeting officials appointed the following people:
Assistant Town Treasurer, Erin Patoine; Civil Defense Officer/Emergency Management Director, Amanda Gochie; Poundkeeper, Steven Baker; Tree Warden, Select Board; Fenceviewers, Select Board; Inspector of Coal, Lumber & Wood, Cayle Erik Waring; Grand Juror, Vacant; Environmental Officer, Shawn McGarvin; Town Energy Coordinator, Select Board, Zoning Board of Adjustment — Will wait until after May 7, 2022 Town Meeting to appoint; Enhanced 911 Coordinator, Marla Waring; Enhanced 911 Coordinator (secondary) Erin Patoine; Lyndon Rescue Representative, Cornelia Rath NVDA Representative (2 yr term) — Will wait until after May 7, 2022 Town Meeting to appoint; NVDA Alternate (2 yr term), Marla Waring; NEKWMD Representative ( 2 yr term), Hilary DeCarlo; NEKWMD Alternate ( 2 yr term), Tracy Sherbrook; NEK Community Broadband Representative, Dana Caspersen; NEK Community Broadband Alternate, Malcolm Doak; Representative to CAL-ESSEX Regional Emergency Management Committee, Keith Wooster.
Also at last week’s meeting, according to the draft minutes, “The Board discussed delinquent taxes and asked the Tax Collector to start the tax sale procedure on taxes that are in arrears.”
The town’s road foreman, John Ohina, “Stated that all is good. Roads are drying out.”
Town Clerk Wanda Grant, asked after the meeting about the worse than usual mud season, said, “We did not have a lot of complaints about the roads. Everyone understands about mud season.”
Also at last week’s meeting, the record shows that the town’s “Road Commissioner Michael Bickford signed overload permits for Larry Brown, Beacon Sales Acquisition, Agri-Mark, Inc., Camp Precast Concrete Products, Inc., Calkins, and r.k. Miles, Inc. with the condition to stay off roads when soft.”
