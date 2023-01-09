KIRBY — The Planning Board postponed action on the first application for Conditional Use permits for two short-term rentals - one being built and one already operating - while an opinion from the town’s attorney that suggests far more restrictive parameters for Airbnb-type rentals than the board had envisioned when it proposed the regulations passed by voters in November.

Although Town Attorney Clarke Atwell wrote an opinion letter to the Board earlier stating that short-term rentals must have either an owner or tenant on premises at least six months of the year to be used as a short-term rental property and maintained that view through a hearing about the first application Thursday night, toward the end of the discussion, he walked back his stance some, telling the Board, “You have broad authority on this.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments