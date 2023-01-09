KIRBY — The Planning Board postponed action on the first application for Conditional Use permits for two short-term rentals - one being built and one already operating - while an opinion from the town’s attorney that suggests far more restrictive parameters for Airbnb-type rentals than the board had envisioned when it proposed the regulations passed by voters in November.
Although Town Attorney Clarke Atwell wrote an opinion letter to the Board earlier stating that short-term rentals must have either an owner or tenant on premises at least six months of the year to be used as a short-term rental property and maintained that view through a hearing about the first application Thursday night, toward the end of the discussion, he walked back his stance some, telling the Board, “You have broad authority on this.”
When the board approved a handful of zoning changes last year after studying how to address concerns raised over short-term rentals and how some have impacted life for residents of rural residential districts in Kirby, they envisioned properties that could be exclusively short-term rentals - such as the one proposed by Todd Glowa, who already operates one Airbnb/VRBO rental that has caused issues and is proposing an additional rental now. A link to Glowa’s Kirby listing on VRBO is here: https://www.vrbo.com/4347385ha?adultsCount=2&arrival=2023-02-27&departure=2023-03-06
Marty Etter, chair of the board, said the board reached out to Atwell to clarify how existing short-term rentals would be grandfathered under the new regs.
Atwell advised the board in an email with his legal opinion sent Nov. 19, “I think it is crystal clear that dedication of a dwelling to short-term rentals has not been allowed in Kirby under previous or the current zoning regulations. You can write landowners to inform them they cannot dedicate a property to short term rentals. There is no grandfather status for such, nor do the new regulations allow it. The property has to be used either by them or tenants, for year round occupancy.”
Atwell said, “So the new rules is that if you occupy your house as an owner or a renter you can rent it out for short-term rentals for less than 28 days as a short-term rental (for up to six months, he later clarified), and prior to that, it wasn’t a permitted use in the Town of Kirby.”
“In the whole town there is no place where short-term rentals or even something analogous to short-term rentals was allowed, except in the hotel district (Route 2 commercial district),” said Atwell.
Atwell said a bed and breakfast use is not the same as short-term rentals.
“So what we’re moving from is a complete prohibition on these to allowing them in limited cases, and in order to grandfather you basically have to be doing them for 15 years and anything less than 15 years isn’t grandfathered and you need a permit,” said Atwell at the meeting/hearing on Thursday evening.
Atwell said he imagines some people may have been renting a ‘vacation house’ property for as long as 15 years, for skiing tourists etc. in the community, but the phenomena of the Airbnb-type short-term rentals is something entirely different and new to the landscape.
Board member Sharon Baker asked about the 15-year language for grandfathering, “Where does that number come from?”
“It’s a trigger point with land,” said Atwell. “It’s the statute of limitations for adverse possession or other things. I think the Legislature just decided to use that number that they use for all other land disputes just to keep it consistent just so you didn’t have to remember another number.”
If a short-term rental has been operating in Kirby for less than 15 years, “Those people would have to apply for a conditional use permit,” said Atwell. “It wasn’t legal to begin with. They weren’t conducting a legal activity/use of the property to begin with.”
Until the issue led to zoning regulations being proposed and a vote on Election Day, “The town didn’t do anything about it,” said Atwell of the issue now coming center stage. “I think as a practical matter, as a legal matter, it was never legal to begin with. Nobody was really paying attention, and all of a sudden we have a party house and we realize this is not a good thing, we have to figure it out, and the Planning Board has come up with some rules, and maybe they’ll change the rules if they decide it’s too restrictive … it will evolve over time.”
Atwell emphasized that with the current regulations and definitions for dwellings within residential districts, “It has be a primary residence the rules say … it just has to be their primary residence for them to engage in this side business.”
“I want everyone to know that I don’t have a horse in this race,” said Atwell. “I like the idea of making money, but I also like the idea of being respectful to your neighbors and not making their lives more difficult.”
He added, “You have to be a full-time resident in the dwelling, and you can rent it for a limited amount of time, at a time less than a month, it could be up to six months (total).”
A board member asked if any new structure that is to be used strictly for short-term rentals was prohibited, and Atwell said, “Correct, and it never has been.”
Glowa, the owner of an Airbnb on Gorham Drive that has raised neighbors’ ire, and who wants to build an dditional rental house for short-term rentals, was also in attendance at the meeting and was stunned at the interpretation and did not have much to offer when asked how he might address his plans given the blow to how he’s been operating. He said he was not prepared to elaborate, but may have to ultimately sell the properties given the information discussed Thursday night.
He asked the board, “What happens now?”
“That’s what we are going to figure out,” said Etter.
Glowa at one point during his hearing, when asked for input, said, “I just learned all this tonight, I’ve been asking you what the conditions are, I’m kind of in shock and kind of surprised about all of this.”
“This is obviously a shock to us, as well,” said Marty Etter. “When we reached out to Clarke, we weren’t expecting this, we were kind of in shock, too.”
Atwell, later in the meeting, said, “If you want to allow year-round short-term rentals, you’ll have to change the definition of dwelling unit.”
Atwell said, “I think if you want to allow year-round short-term rentals you have to create a structure such as a boarding house and then apply it for short term rentals to be applied to that kind of property in add to dwelling houses - I feel pretty strongly I don’t think anyone is going to do an end-run around that.”
Marty Etter said, “None of us understood this as clearly when we passed it. We didn’t understand it as only owner occupied … it would have been in there (the new regulation) clear as day.”
“Everybody wants it done right,” he stressed of holding off for more input.
Toward the end of the discussion, Atwell said, “You can decide how to interpret this yourselves. If your intention was to allow it, I think you can allow it,” he said, of year-round short-term rentals, backing off his earlier hard line on that. “I’m going to back off of my interpretation.”
Several residents of Gorham Drive who live near Glowa’s property now rented as a year-round short-term rental is located spoke out during the meeting raising concerns and laying out how the rental has disrupted their lives, and how they are concerned for their children’s safety. The idea of an owner or tenant-occupied situation plus longer-term rentals was met favorably by Kim Adams, one of the Gorham Drive homeowners. Glowa has another property he is developing and hopes to likewise use as a short-term rental.
“If someone lives on the property that would alleviate a lot of issues,” she said. ” … In the meantime, I still am concerned for the safety of my children.”
