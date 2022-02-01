KIRBY — At a recent meeting of the town’s Board of Civil Authority held at the Kirby Town Hall, the board discussed a recent email from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office which offered the town a tabulator at no cost for the machine itself even though local elections would cost between $525 and $609.50 per election for the town.
The Board decided to continue hand-counting ballots.
That decision was unanimous, and so Kirby’s elections will remain counted the old-fashioned way for now.
Victory Road Update
Also on Jan. 24th, the town’s Select Board met, and on the agenda was the question - and replies from Shauna Clifford, Agency of Transportation, and Todd Eaton, Vermont Local Roads - about whether the town had the right to close - and block off - a Class 4 road in the winter, namely Victory Road. The board recently voted to close off Victory Road after earlier choosing to leave it open for the winter this year.
“Shauna replied that the town is not required to maintain Class 4 roads and so can put up a sign that the road is not maintained for winter travel so ‘in essence closed.’ She did not believe that legally it can be blocked off with objects (could be a liability issue). She suggested to ‘sign appropriately and use the snow as the barrier’,” the minutes reflect.
“The Board felt it was clear that they could not use any form of barrier to close off the road. They decided to just put up signs,” the minutes note. “They have concerns about the road being damaged during the winter and spring months and costing a lot to repair it as a couple of years ago it costed around $10,000 to repair it in the spring. They decided to wait and see what condition the road is in next spring and if they have to do a lot of work to repair it they will consider designating it as a trail or look into discontinuing it altogether.”
Town Meeting To Open Quickly March 1 - Then Adjourn To May
The town’s annual meeting will open on March 1, Vermont Town Meeting Day, but only momentarily, then it will quickly adjourn to fairer weather, more than two months out, the meeting minutes show.
“Due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks the Board decided to revisit their earlier decision to hold Town Meeting in its entirety on March 1, 2022. After some discussion, John Morse made the motion to open Town Meeting at 9:30 a.m. on March 1, 2022, vote on Article 1 (to elect a Moderator), and then adjourn the meeting until 9:00 a.m. on May 7, 2022 (similar to last year),” the record shows.
The select board unanimously supported the motion.
