Kirby Board Expects State To Order Property Reappraisal

KIRBY — The town is heading for a property reappraisal and expects to be ordered soon by the State to undergo a town-wide re-evaluation, officials discussed at the Kirby Select Board’s January meeting on Monday evening.
On Dec. 222, the town was provided with the 2022 Equalization Study Results, which noted that the town’s Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) is 76.72 percent with a Coefficient of Dispersion of 15.55 percent.
The town’s Education Grand List is $59,555,300 while its Equalized Education Grand List stands at $77,648,334.
According to the report, the CLA “is determined by dividing the education grand list by the equalized education grand list,” and a number over 100 percent indicates that property in a given town is generally listed for more than fair market value, while a CLA below 85 percent or over 115 percent will trigger a reappraisal under state law. The report notes, “The homestead and non-homestead tax rates in your town will be adjusted by your town’s CLA.”
“A CLA greater than 100 percent will result in a downward adjustment of your tax rates, and a CLA less than 100 percent will result in upward adjustment,” according to Jill Remick, the director of the division under the Vermont State Department of Taxes which oversees property revaluation.
The town’s Coefficient of Dispersion (COD) is 15.55 percent, and in the report, Remick notes that that is a measure of how fairly distributed the property tax is within a town. That rate is calculated as the average of the (absolute) difference of each sales ratio (list price divided by sales price) in the study from the median ratio.”
A high COD means many taxpayers are paying more than their fair share and many are paying less, the letter notes, stating that “A COD over 20 percent necessitates a reappraisal.”
Remick, who oversees the Property Valuation and Review division, states, “We at PVR are aware that many towns are concerned about the change in the market due to the effects of COVID-19 over the past few years. Sales have increased generally in price and some towns have seen this more than others.”
“This is a typical real estate market reaction which is seen when conditions in the world change such as economy, politics, etc.,” noted Remick. “As a result, there are more towns experiencing large drops in their CLA. This is to be expected in a market shift. There will also be many more reappraisal orders going out to towns than in a typical year as a result.”
Lister Erik Waring was at Monday’s meeting, and said, “I warned everybody a year ago that this was coming there is nothing I can do about it, and we knew that this was coming.”
“We dropped 10 percent off the grand list,” he said, noting there has been a “35 percent swing in four years … it’s gone down considerably from last year.”
Waring said, “And we’ll be back in this four years from now, once this recession takes hold.”
“It looks like we’ll be getting an order that we have to re-appraise,” agreed the town clerk.
Waring added, “It’s a lot of work, a lot of headaches to try to keep it straight.”
Hoped-for Meeting About Land Inquiry
The board had reached out to a landowner in town hoping to discuss a possible purchase of a parcel in town using the ARPA - American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received amid the ongoing pandemic in federal assistance - but a letter sent to the property owner got no response, officials discussed.
According to Assistant Town Clerk Erin Patoine, “The letter to the landowner about purchasing land was an invitation to the regular Selectboard meeting to discuss any possibility of a land purchase. Being that they didn’t show makes us believe they may not be interested in selling any land.”
At the meeting Monday night, Chair Keith Isham said, “We have no one to talk to,” when the ARPA funds item on the agenda came up. “That was there in case we wanted to talk about land.”
Patoine said the landowner in question did get the letter.
Selectman Jeff Hayes asked if the letter had been sent by registered mail, and Town Clerk Wanda Grant responded, “No, but we heard through the grapevine.”
