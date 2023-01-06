Kirby Board Fields Dog Complaint

Kirby's Select Board meeting on Monday evening, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

KIRBY — At Monday’s meeting, the select board discussed a recent dog complaint that came in from an incident in mid-December on Tunney Mountain Road.

Animal Control Officer Stephen Baker received a letter from David A. Edry who owns a dog that was allegedly attacked. Resident Kristine Pozatek was reportedly a witness to the incident.

