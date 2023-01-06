Kirby Board Fields Dog Complaint

KIRBY — At Monday’s meeting, the select board discussed a recent dog complaint that came in from an incident in mid-December on Tunney Mountain Road.
Animal Control Officer Stephen Baker received a letter from David A. Edry who owns a dog that was allegedly attacked. Resident Kristine Pozatek was reportedly a witness to the incident.
“On Dec. 17 at approx. 10:20 a.m., my partner Kristine Pozatek was walking my dog ‘Smudge’ and my other dog ‘Mazy’ in Kirby on her property on Tunney Mountain Road,” Edry wrote. “Both dogs were on leash on my partner’s property and they are always walked on leash whether on her property or on the road. As Smudge pulled forward to play in the snow, his leash got accidentally pulled from my partner’s hand.”
“Because of the deep snow, she could not run and catch him, but she wasn’t too worried because although sometimes he is curious; he is a super friendly dog, has never been in a fight, and has never had an issue around other dogs. She figured he’d explore for a few minutes and then run back to the house,” Edry wrote.
The dog reportedly wandered into a neighbor’s yard, Brian Keith, and then his partner “heard the horrible sound of the dog attack.”
“The Keith’s Rottweiler (Calvin) attacked Smudge and tore at his head, neck and shoulder,” Edry went on, noting that his neighbor’s daughter “came up the road with Smudge yelling at my partner for the dog going onto their property.”
Edry told Baker that he came home from work and rushed Smudge to the Emergency Care Vet in Littleton, NH, where his dog underwent surgery for nine hours “for multiple tears and punctures.”
“The vet said one bite mark was millimeters from his artery, which would have likely killed him,” Edry said.
He said this is the second incident with the same dog, noting that in January of 2022, the dog likewise attacked one of his dogs when they were walking on the road past the dog’s owner’s house. “He is never on a leash and although there is an electric fence, he has crossed it to attack Mazy and has frequently run in front of our cars. I even emailed Mr. Keith to let him know I almost hit Calvin when he ran at my car.”
Edry said he and his partner are often concerned about the dog, and said, “It’s just not a safe environment anymore with the Keith’s dog being constantly aggressive.. I feel the Keith’s dog is a threat to other dogs and people and would like to file a formal complaint.”
In the earlier incident, which Edry brought to Keith’s attention, his dog Mazy suffered cuts to her eye and ear, an email that is part of the public record shows.
One of the owners of the dog, Marie, responded to Edry on behalf of the Keiths and noted that she was outside when the January incident occurred and the dog was on their property and “Calvin wasn’t in the road but rather where the grass meets the road” when the other dog and the girls walking the dog were pulled to where he was located.
“Brian had apparently adjusted the range of the electric fence to this point,” she wrote, noting that he scaled back the range and increased the intensity of the dog’s shock collar. “But just to clarify, the collar wasn’t shocking him because he was not outside the boundary.”
She told Edry she was sorry about the earlier incident, noting, “You all should be able to walk your dogs up the road without worrying that Calvin is going to charge at the road and make it difficult to walk your dogs.”
The record did not contain any information from the owners of the Rottweilers related to the more recent alleged attack involving their dog.
The animal control officer has spoken with the parties but was not at Monday’s meeting and has not put anything about his visit with the dogs’ owners in writing as yet, according to the town clerk’s office on Tuesday.
“As far as we know, he met with one of the dog owners in person to discuss the attack,” said Assistant Town Clerk Erin Patoine.
At the meeting, the board was told that Baker, the animal control officer, had told the owner of the dog that was allegedly attacked to document everything, and he was doing that. Baker was meeting with the owner of the dog, the board discussed. The board was uncertain about the status of the situation and whether it was resolved.
Neither of the owners of the dogs were at the meeting on Monday evening.
