KIRBY — Selectmen are considering adding a second employee to the town’s road crew, to support Road Foreman John Ohina, for safety reasons as well as to have a second pair of hands to maintain the town roads and equipment, as well as to reel in costs for contractors the town relies on.
At last week’s meeting of the Kirby Select Board, selectman John Morse brought the issue up, saying his number one reason was that it’s “not safe” for Ohina to be alone doing the road work oftentimes. “We need another man on the road.”
Ohina was on vacation last week, and not present for the meeting, but the board decided to hold an early morning meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8 a.m. at the Kirby Town Hall to discuss the idea with him.
Morse told the board that in a few years, Ohina will be looking to retire as the town’s road foreman, and getting someone trained up under his watch would be wise for the town, as well, saying the town would have a trained person in place at that time, ” … so he knows what’s going on.”
“It’s not safe for one guy to be out there all alone,” continued Morse. “I think it’s time we looked into it now.”
The board’s chair, Keith Isham, and the town’s third selectman, Mike Bickford, agreed, and the three men and Town Clerk Wanda Grant chose this week for a special meeting that Ohina could participate in, and so the town can advertise soon to try to find someone interested in working on the Kirby road crew.
Isham suggested the town should “get an ad in the paper.”
Morse said of the decision whether to add another employee to the road crew in town, “Personally, I think it should be left up to the Select Board.”
Referring to Ohina, the road foreman, Morse said, “For his own safety as well as for the Town’s liability,” he said he wants a second man on the road crew in town.
Morse said he wasn’t sure that Ohina would want a second person to work alongside him, but Grant, the town clerk, added during the meeting last Monday that she believed he would welcome the help.
Attracting someone to work for the town may be a challenge in the present work climate, noted someone at the meeting.
Bickford said, “In the winter time, I can see a full-time person” being added to the road crew.
There was some discussion about whether a job would be part or full-time and where to start the wage schedule, with experience and a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) being touched on; the license would be required, and the board discussed that the starting pay would take experience into account.
Former selectman David Chase, attending the meeting, said, “I think you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a part-time guy.” He added that the town would need to ” … pay half-way decent, or they won’t show up” to apply. “If you want to pay $12 an hour you’re going to get $12 an hour help.”
The board discussed how having a second worker would help to reel in costs for hiring outside the town for projects, and that state requirements for roads will continue to add work to keep up with state regulations for the roads.
They also discussed how the town should look to purchase an excavator.
What the town pays out for road needs and outside work will be on hand for the discussion at tomorrow’s meeting.
Isham said toward the end of the discussion, “It would be nice to put somebody on by winter.”
“I think we need some input from John,” said Isham.
Town staff put together a chart showing how much a second road crew employee would cost, at different pay rates and benefits, and that will be a used for this week’s discussion at Tuesday morning’s special meeting.
Figures showing hourly rates between $20 and $25 an hour, and full or part-time (20 hour) jobs with benefits for the full-time only were calculated for the board to review tomorrow.
A full-time, 40 hour road crew member (depending on their pay rate, $20, $22.50 or $25) with benefits, would cost the town between $62,170.16 and $74,015.76 annually, according to the information compiled for the board to look at during tomorrow’s special meeting. A part-time employee with no benefits, would cost the town between $26,778.96 and $32,376.76, the figures show.
Grant said that the town has so far this year spent $25,252.50 on outside contractors for road work in Kirby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.