KIRBY — Tributes to outgoing Town Clerk and Treasurer Wanda Grant were the highlights of Tuesday’s otherwise uneventful Kirby Town meeting.

Born and raised in Kirby, Grant was first elected in 1981 and retired this week after 41 years of service. In his Moderator’s Page in the Town Report, John McClaughry said “few Vermont towns can boast of having such a competent, dedicated and indeed beloved public servant as Wanda Grant.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments