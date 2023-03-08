KIRBY — Tributes to outgoing Town Clerk and Treasurer Wanda Grant were the highlights of Tuesday’s otherwise uneventful Kirby Town meeting.
Born and raised in Kirby, Grant was first elected in 1981 and retired this week after 41 years of service. In his Moderator’s Page in the Town Report, John McClaughry said “few Vermont towns can boast of having such a competent, dedicated and indeed beloved public servant as Wanda Grant.”
The Kirby Quilters presented Wanda with a quilt featuring Kirby scenes.
On behalf of the Selectboard, Jeff Hayes presented her with a plaque appreciating her years of service, and McClaughry and wife Anne gave the town a beautifully framed photo of Wanda at her desk to display in the town offices.
Auditor Cheryl McMahon supplied a celebration cake to the traditional potluck lunch, which resumed after a COVID hiatus. In her honor, Tim Thompson gave the town four framed photos of the then-McNally farm in North Kirby for the 1930s federal writers’ project.
Erin Patoine, currently assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer, was elected to succeed Grant. All officers were reelected and some 50 voters voted to approve a total town budget of $593,900, the same amount as voted in 2022. The town also voted to discontinue the office of constable.
In other business, Dana Caspersen reported on the coming extension of fiber optic internet service to the town.
Miles Etter and Thompson, Kirby’s directors for the Northeast Kingdom Choice School District, discussed pending legislation that poses considerable problems for that ten-town district serving 300 pupils.
Representatives Scott Beck and Scott Campbell, newly elected to represent St. Johnsbury, Concord and Kirby, introduced themselves to their new constituents. They briefly discussed pending issues in the legislature, particularly legislation affecting school choice and independent schools, and read a draft of a resolution in which the General Assembly will honor Wanda for her long and faithful service.
