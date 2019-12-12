On Tuesday night Vermont Troopers responded to a reported domestic assault on Mud Hollow Road in Kirby. Subsequent investigation revealed Ray Crickard, 36, Kirby, allegedly assaulted a household member by causing physical pain and strangling them.
Crickard was taken into custody and subsequently lodged for lack of $1,000 bail. He was due in court Wednesday.
