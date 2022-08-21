KIRBY — At the August meeting of the Kirby Select Board, the members heard from Paul Tomasi, the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, as well as the town’s representative on the district’s Board of Supervisors, Kirby resident Hilary De Carlo, about a proposed charter change on how the waste district’s annual budget is voted on.
The board was told that the Board of Supervisors of the waste district, under the proposed charter change, “would vote and approve the NEKWMD annual budget instead of voting at town meeting.”
The minutes go on, “Vote by supervisors to change the charter will likely happen in October and be introduced to legislature in January. The NEK annual budget will be voted on by Australian ballot in 2023. Change would be effective 2024.”
In other business, the board was told, the minutes reflect, that, “Northern Connections is interested in placing a tower in town to better serve Kirby residents. They are looking for any input on private landowners who may be interested in working with them, possibly on Kirby Mountain Road or Victory Road.”
A representative from “Northern Connections and Kathleen Bedell both expressed an interest in working with the town to start a new website with a municipal .gov address,” the record reflects.
Town Road Foreman updated the board on his recent projects, including ditching along the Ridge Road this month, roadside mowing and Stamatt being added to get rid of sharp stones in trouble areas on town roads, the minutes note. He told the board at the Aug. 1 meeting that the Burrington Bridge Road project was waiting on a pole. Stop sign engineering studies have been done and a draft ordinance will be ready for the next meeting to be approved at the following meeting, in October, the minutes go on.
The meeting also included an announcement that EZ Trash was set to stop providing services to the town as of Aug. 13, their final collection at the Town Hall being this past Saturday.
Under public comment, town resident and former selectman Steve Baker “expressed concern with restricted view due to overgrowth. This should be remedied by roadside mowing. He also thanked John Ohina for doing such a great job with the roads and keeping costs low,” the minutes show.
The board updated that the ARPA second payment should be in this month, and officials are still pursuing leads on land options, with the purchase of land identified through resident input as a priority for using the federal windfall funds.
The next regular Selectboard Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, because of the Labor Day holiday.
