KIRBY — Town officials and volunteers from the Kirby Knotweed Action Committee this week discussed proposed protocol for preventing the spread of knotweed in Kirby, which would see the road foreman, John Ohina, avoid mowing in areas of known knotweed infestation along town roads, and decontaminate equipment after mowing.
After some discussion, the group on Monday night, during the Kirby Select Board’s August meeting, agreed that finding grant funds to try to eradicate the knotweed problem would be wise. Selectmen authorized the volunteer group’s members at the meeting, Dana Caspersen and Matt Aeberhard, to contact Cynthia Stuart, who owns a consulting firm in Concord and may be able to assist with grant writing.
The board and volunteers earlier this summer discussed the Japanese knotweed invasive species that is occurring across the region, and how to work to stop its spread.
The group of town volunteers have been working to address some known areas, including on Kirby Mountain Road, said Caspersen. She said there is a large amount of it in the Mud Hollow area of town, as well.
“If we don’t change the protocol, it will spread like it has in Mud Hollow, where it’s all over,” Caspersen told the board.
Selectmen were told about how difficult it is to kill knotweed and to successfully stop it from spreading, and it was agreed that more education of property owners will be needed, too, to help address the invasive species.
A piece even the size of a fingernail “can start a whole new infestation, you can’t kill it by cutting it,” explained Caspersen.
Avoiding mowing the invasive weed is one of the ways the volunteers appealed to the board to help with the spread of knotweed.
In a handout outlining the proposed protocol being requested by the town, volunteers noted they worked on the proposal in consultation with Matt Langlais, the County Forester, and with Sam Perron, a forester with the Northwoods Stewardship Center.
Officials agreed that where possible, the road foreman will avoid mowing in areas of knotweed infestation.
The volunteers’ memo created with the foresters’ help, noted, “After mowing in infested areas, thoroughly clean equipment of plant debris and contaminated soil before moving to non-infested areas. Matt Langlais (and others) suggest using a broom to remove any obvious dirt/fragments at the site and then power-washing equipment at the Town Hall.”
Another suggestion was, “Delay yearly roadside mowing until after the first frost to avoid spreading fragments of knotweed (knotweed dies back quickly after first frost).”
Former selectman Steve Baker attended the meeting and had several questions, expressing concern about possible costs, “It could potentially be very expensive for the town.”
Aeberhard, who works with Caspersen and other volunteers on the knotweed concern in Kirby, said, “I don’t think anyone would want knotweed on their property.” He said the invasive weed can “affect property values.”
Selectman Keith Isham noted, “The town can’t afford to do it all, if it’s a problem, the homeowners need to take care of it” on their land. “It should be taken care of instead of letting it grow.”
“We have the power in Kirby to stop it from spreading all over the place,” added Caspersen, who said the invasive has the potential to harm agriculture.
Aeberhard said, “We have an opportunity to do something about it before it becomes a problem.”
Isham said he learned that a few towns in Vermont are likewise trying to tackle the knotweed problem.
Ohina, the road foreman, said he would work to avoid the knotweed in his work, “We’ll stay out of it until we get the problem solved.”
As to the hoped-for grant funding to help eradicate the knotweed in Kirby - a map showing where it has been found has been made by the volunteer group - Isham said, “If there’s no money, we’ll see what the town can do.”
A report will be included in the annual Kirby Town Report in January, to help educate property owners about knotweed.
“Most people don’t even know what it is,” said Isham. “They cut it down and they don’t know why it comes back.”
