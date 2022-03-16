Kirby's annual meeting 2021, including selectmen from left, Mark Bickford, Chair Keith Isham and John Morse. Facing them on the stage are Town Clerk Wanda Grant and Town Moderator John McClaughry (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Kirby's annual meeting 2021, including selectmen from left, Mark Bickford, Chair Keith Isham and John Morse. Facing them on the stage are Town Clerk Wanda Grant and Town Moderator John McClaughry (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
KIRBY — Wanda Grant has served the town as clerk and treasurer since 1981 and is looking forward to her retirement in a year.
The select board began planning a succession at its most recent meeting.
“I do not have any big plans but feel it is getting time to retire,” Grant said. “As far as it being in a year or so it would be nice to train someone to take over so there can be a smooth transition. Of course, it will be up to the voters to actually vote the next Town Clerk in.”
The board will start by advertising the position.
Junk
The board discussed four distressed properties in Mud Hollow “where old cars and junk has accumulated.” Former selectman and town resident Steve Baker said rats are coming out of the junk piles and going into neighboring homes. He told the board he traced the rats back to the properties and voiced a concern that the junk is polluting a brook and surrounding properties.
The problem isn’t new and the board asked Baker to contact Health Officer Shawn McGarvin and the town attorney.
- An upcoming public hearing on proposed changes to zoning regulations;
- An upcoming informational hearing on American Rescue Plan Act funds;
- The town’s Common Level of Appraisal (94.43-percent) and a decision to have town listers weigh an appeal to the Vermont Department of Taxes.
- Recommendations from the NorthWoods Stewardship Center on how to control and possibly eradicate knotweed. Most of the effort will be done by volunteers but the road crew will be reminded of the threat and asked to clean off equipment when working around the weed. An estimate for chemical treatments in the town’s right-of-way will cost between $650 and $900. The board unanimously approved spending “… no more than $1,000.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.