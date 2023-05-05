KIRBY – A proposal to expand a short-term rental property on Gorham Drive in Kirby was unanimously rejected by the Kirby Planning Board at its recent meeting. Property owner Todd Glowa had sought to increase the size of an approved 1-bedroom rental to a 4-bedroom rental but faced opposition from neighbors and town officials.

Glowa had previously secured approval for two new homes on lots he owns on Gorham Drive, where he already operates a short-term rental property. This property has been a source of concern for neighbors and has led to complaints to town officials for several years. The situation prompted the Planning Board to explore ways to establish a process for adding conditions and neighborhood input to Kirby’s Zoning Bylaws.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments