At right, Todd Glowa, at the Kirby Planning Board hearing this week where his request for a 4-bedroom short-term rental approval was denied. He was earlier granted a conditional use permit for a 1-bedroom on the same lot but had hoped to expand the size because the board put a condition that the homes can have only 2 guests per bedroom. He said he was hoping for at least a 6-guest rental size. He has a permit for another larger rental already approved and operates an existing, not-yet-permitted 3-bedroom. He was advised to get the original rental permitted as new town bylaw rules require since November when voters approved the conditional use review process for short-term rentals. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Kirby Planning Board member Marty Etter, center, expresses frustration at Todd Glowa, the owner of a property on Gorham Drive which has been the source of many hours of discussions over complaints in how it's managed. Glowa was at the board Thursday evening seeking a 4-bedroom house permit for short-term rentals for the same lot he already has approval for a 1-bedroom home for. That larger permit was unanimously denied. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The owner of a property at the top of Gorham Drive operates one short-term rental and has permits in hand to build two more; his bid to get a permit for one of the new builds to be larger was rejected this week by the Kirby Planning Board. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Kirby Planning Board Chair Sharon Baker, far right, speaks with Town Attorney Clarke Atwell, center, front row, about short-term rentals at a hearing this week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
KIRBY – A proposal to expand a short-term rental property on Gorham Drive in Kirby was unanimously rejected by the Kirby Planning Board at its recent meeting. Property owner Todd Glowa had sought to increase the size of an approved 1-bedroom rental to a 4-bedroom rental but faced opposition from neighbors and town officials.
Glowa had previously secured approval for two new homes on lots he owns on Gorham Drive, where he already operates a short-term rental property. This property has been a source of concern for neighbors and has led to complaints to town officials for several years. The situation prompted the Planning Board to explore ways to establish a process for adding conditions and neighborhood input to Kirby’s Zoning Bylaws.
After extensive research, the board proposed several bylaw changes last year, including the first-ever conditional use review process for short-term rentals in Kirby. Other communities in Vermont and New Hampshire have similarly grappled with challenges posed by the Airbnb-type short-term rental market’s impact on the North Country.
Glowa’s plan to add two more short-term rental houses on his land served as Kirby’s test case under the new conditional use bylaw. Earlier this year, he was approved for the two proposed homes, subject to a list of conditions and neighborhood input during an open meeting with the board. Neither of those homes has been built yet.
One of the conditions imposed on the new short-term rentals was that they could only accommodate two people per bedroom. Glowa believed the initial 1-bedroom home would not be financially viable as a rental and sought to enlarge it to a 4-bedroom home. There were questions about whether the installed septic system was designed for a three or 4-bedroom home.
Town Attorney Clarke Atwell, who attended the meeting, stated that it appeared the home’s septic system was designed for a 4-bedroom house but said he would double-check on the state’s website.
About a dozen people, mostly neighbors of Glowa’s property, attended the meeting and protested the addition of more tenants. They expressed concerns about the impact of the first rental on their neighborhood and the potential for even more people being allowed under a larger rental permit.
After a brief deliberative session, board member Marty Etter announced the board’s decision to deny the permit, leaving the existing approved permits in place based on the management of the property and its effect on the character of the neighborhood.
The new bylaw requires existing short-term rentals to go through the conditional use process to obtain a permit to operate. Glowa has not yet applied for a permit for his existing first short-term rental property, Etter noted.
Board members stressed the importance of managing the units properly and encouraged Glowa to get his existing property permitted. They also expressed frustration at Glowa’s advertising of his Gorham Drive rental as being able to sleep ten people when the town’s permits for short-term rentals are tied to septic capacity according to state permits and design specifications.
Residents of Gorham Drive were advised that some issues, such as maintenance of the private road, are not town matters and must be resolved through private agreements. Road maintenance and cost-sharing are some conditions listed in Glowa’s two permits granted earlier.
As discussions on the number of nights rented and the expanded number of rentals continued, neighbor Kim Adams estimated that close to 3,000 people per year could stay at Glowa’s properties. Board Chair Sharon Baker expressed concerns about the safety of having that many people in the area with limited services.
“I’m not sure I’m comfortable with the safety of that many people being up there with our limited services,” said Baker. “You don’t put sprinklers in your buildings, do you?,” she asked. Glowa shook his head no.
Baker also questioned whether Glowa’s three cabins should be considered a commercial enterprise rather than short-term rentals, comparing them to a motel. Marty Etter echoed the sentiment and emphasized properly managing the properties.
Neighbors echoed concerns about safety. Kim Adams referenced a break-in at Glowa’s that took 45 minutes for the police to respond to and the officer could not get the cruiser all the way to Glowa’s home and had to walk up the rest of the way. She said she has concerns around fires during burn bans and that “If there was a fire that broke out in the neighborhood that nobody is going to be able to get there in time.”
Her husband, Barrett, said, “You give a mouse a cookie, and this is what’s happening. This is a business. At what point is this entire road going to turn into a commercial enterprise? There needs to be a stop somewhere. It’s turning into a motel strip mall for lack of a better term; people are in and out.”
