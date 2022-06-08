KIRBY — The planning commission is trying to gauge the public’s wishes in a handful of contemplated zoning regulation proposals.
Among them is adding short-term rentals to conditional uses within residential districts, and changes to accessory dwellings.
At a public meeting held on June 2 for the list of zoning regulation changes being considered, about a dozen town residents turned out to speak to the proposals, and give feedback to the commission, chaired by Marty Etter.
“We’re considering some new proposals,” Etter began. “We don’t make these changes ourselves, the town votes on it, and we wanted to get town feedback.”
Commission member Graham Shaw raised the issue of the change to accessory dwellings which are permitted within the residential district. The cap now is at 30 percent of the habitable dwelling space, with no cap on the square footage. He said if a house is 1,000 square feet and the cap for an accessory dwelling on the property as an in-law or caretaker cottage is 30 percent, that would mean a pretty small dwelling.
Conversely, with no cap on the size of a permitted accessory dwelling, if someone has a huge house, such as a 20,000 square foot home, under the existing regs, they could construct an accessory dwelling that is as large as a 6,000 footprint home.
“I took issue with that and we tried to come up with some kind of a change,” said Shaw. “If somebody has this big, huge house, we didn’t want them building something half the size of it.”
Mary Etter (Marty’s mother, and a longtime member of the planning commission) said, “We wanted to make it simpler and clearer.”
She said the original intent for an accessory dwelling to be permitted is that it “be a small, but reasonable dwelling … not a second home … the intent is for in-laws, an older parent, etc.”
Marty Etter said with the cap at 30 percent of a dwelling, if someone has a really small home to begin with, an accessory could end up being a closet, essentially, so expanding to 50 percent allows a bit more room for an accessory even for small homes in town.
“We’re trying to walk the line,” said Marty Etter, by “not overdoing it, but not trying to have people put in an outdoor hotel.”
Mary Etter added, “You’re not putting in a second family home. You’re helping your elderly relative, or you need a caretaker to live there, but you want to have separate living quarters … we’re trying to stay true to the original intention.”
Short-Term Rentals Discussion
Adding short-term rentals to conditional uses under the residential district zoning regulations was another of the key discussion points at the meeting last week.
Resident and former town selectman Steve Baker said short-term rentals through websitses like airbnb and VRBO have become “a very big problem that’s not being addressed by the state.”
Marty Etter said the issue and how to deal with concerns that are rising “has been in the court the past year or more,” and Kirby officials have been letting larger municipalities with more resources tackle the legal concerns and “test the waters.”
Baker said there have been reports about cars parking all over the place, partying, litter problems, trespassing on private property and more, “It’s difficult to control at best.”
A rental on Gorham Drive which has been raised to officials before remains a nuisance for homeowners on the private road near the Burke town line, and several homeowners from the neighborhood attended the meeting.
The rental in question on that road has no oversight, an out-of-town owner, and it is “strictly an airbnb,” said Kim Adams, attending the meeting with her husband, Barrett. The couple said they built their dream home only to have their peace and their children’s safety threatened by short-term rentals and visitors who regard the Northeast Kingdom as a giant playground, disregarding signs warning there are children at play and urging people to slow down.
Barrett Adams said one of the signs the couple erected with a slow down, kids message is a snail, “They actually drove over it,” he said.
Because the road is private, Adams does much of the maintenance himself, and the wear and tear of people trying to make it up the ascent of Gorham Road without the right winter tires tears up the road, people get stuck, they park on other people’s property and more.
The owner of that rental “won’t even return messages,” Kim Adam said.
Barrett said, “It’s a lot of folks from down country who come up to mountain bike or ski … in the winter, you need studded snow tires,” on their road, he said. “They spin sand that we pay for.”
Visitors to the rental shoot guns at all hours of the night, the Adams and another neighbor, Susannah Keller, told the commission.
“It’s a party house,” said Kim Adams. “Kirby’s not the place to have this.” She said there are 52 different tenants a year at the house, “There’s no way you can build a relationship,” like you might with a neighbor you had some issues with and could work to resolve things.
Kim Adams suggested perhaps short-term rentals should not be permitted on private roads.
Cars drive too fast for the road’s conditions and the fact children are visiting one another’s homes on the rural street, said Kim Adams.
And land near them is now being cleared with plans for two more short-term rental properties to be constructed, the neighbors said.
Sharon Baker, a member of the commission, said it sounded like the property is used more like a motel.
Commission members stressed there are some people in Kirby who are concerned about what’s going on with short-term rentals, and others who are very much in favor of preserving the opportunities to rent one’s property to earn extra income, and finding a way to balance property owners’ rights is the work the commission has before it.
Conditional use would not mean that short-term rentals would be prohibited at all, stressed Mary Etter.
Kim Adams said, “I have no problem with airbnbs, as long as they’re done properly,” saying she rents them herself when traveling.
With a conditional use permit process, every application would be considered individually, the neighbors were told, and adding short-term rentals to the definition would expand what is considered under conditional use permitting.
Keller said she is in “full support of adding short-term rentals to conditional use.”
While the town waits to see what the state court does regarding short-term rentals, Marty Etter said, “We are not singling out a company (in particular in the market), we don’t want to get hit with a lawsuit.”
Other Changes Mulled
The commission also is looking at changing the definition of a junkyard to add corrosive materials, and materials which pose a significant health and/or environmental risk, to try to deal with ongoing concerns over unpermitted junkyards in town, which have been an ongoing issue, officials said.
A few other definitions are proposed for some wordsmithing, including home occupation, adding ‘avoid 24-hour lighting when possible’ to the lighting language in zoning regulations, language related to site visits for permits, changing the setback for the residential district from 75 feet to 50 feet, temporary use permits related to RVs and campers and asking the question of whether all temporary permits should require permits, and making clear that structures with a smaller than 100-square-foot size which do not need permits, must be stand-alone.
