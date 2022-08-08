RS
KIRBY — Town officials recently met with members of the public to discuss proposed zoning regulation changes.
Marty Etter, chair of the Kirby Planning and Zoning Board, said the meeting held Thursday at the Kirby Town Hall “was a productive meeting with lots of contributions from people and constructive dialogue.”
The board has spent the last year working on revising the regulations.
Accessory Dwellings
The proposed changes, distributed at the meeting, which the planning/zoning board will be passing along to the Kirby Select Board first, then to town voters, include:
Revising the definition of Accessory Dwelling to include one bedroom and to set limits for such units to be up to 50 percent of the total habitable area of the main dwelling, with a cap for the size of such accessory dwellings to be 1,200-square feet. Presently, the regulation states 30 percent of the area of the main dwelling, with no cap.
Town resident Carol Chase asked for the definition of an accessory dwelling.
“You can think of it as an in-law apartment,” said Etter.
Board member Graham Shaw added, “Previously, it was limited to 30 percent of your primary residence. We are proposing to increase it to 50 percent, so if you have a 1,000-square foot house, you could build a 500-square foot (accessory dwelling) house.”
Former selectman David Chase asked, “What’s the 1,200-square foot part?”
He was told that if someone has a 10,000-square foot house, the way the regulation stands now, they could build up to 30 percent of that square footage or 3,000 feet, as the size of the accessory dwelling.
David Chase asked, “Why not make it 1,200 right across the board?”
An accessory dwelling, said board member Mary Etter, mother of Marty, “Is clearly subordinate and secondary to the primary dwelling … it really wasn’t intended to be, ‘I have a house and I’d like to build another house.’ It’s something smaller,” for in-laws, or a caretaker, etc.
Marty Etter told those at the meeting that in a month or less there will be notices put out and an official meeting when the final draft of the regulation changes will be ready. Then the proposed changes will be submitted to the select board, and then it will go to the town.
“It’s not a decision we vote on,” he said. “We’ll submit everything and then give it to the town.”
Short-Term Rentals
Another of the changes on the table is to subject short-term rentals to conditional use review by the board, a provision prompted by concerning short-term rentals in the community which permanent residents have brought to the board.
As it stands there are no regulations over short-term rentals, the board explained.
The proposal is to add short-term rentals to the conditional use provisions and set conditions on a case-by-case basis after board review.
Carol Chase suggested that the board needs a clear definition for what a short-term rental is; the board agreed.
Marty Etter said the board is not singling out any one short-term rental company when one resident asked if the concerns relate to Airbnb-type properties; there are many businesses that offer short-term rentals and that is one of them.
He said the town is watching litigation around how communities are handling short-term rental concerns, including the City of Burlington, which is looking at requiring owner-occupied, short-term rentals as part of the solution.
David Chase asked of the proposed conditional use review for short-term rentals if the proposal flies, “So in other words, you’d have to get a permit to rent?”
That is what the language would require, he was told.
Mary Etter said a conditional use process does not mean ‘no.’
She said it means the board will review applications as they arise and ask questions such as, “The effect on the nature of the area, the roads, the neighbors, town resources … it doesn’t mean no. It means before you go ahead … (the board will review the application and decide) that makes sense … that’s a great spot, hope it all goes well and good luck, or it might say you could have up to 20 renters at your place.”
Conditions may include “having outdoor activities within some reasonable hours, not at 2 in the morning,” she said. “Right now, if somebody has short-term rentals, it’s just wide open.”
When a short-term rental is proposed, neighbors will have the opportunity to weigh in during the review process, said Mary Etter.
Resident Melanie Finn asked, “How has it played out in East Burke? Four years ago, nobody was there thinking about it either, and now, every other house is rented out over the weekend.”
Shaw said, “The whole reason it came to light is because we have a family that lives beside one, and it’s a busy one.” He said renters speed up the road in the residential neighborhood and the family fears for their children’s well-being. “They have snowmobiles all over the place,” he added, “And that’s where it kind of came to light that we needed to do something.”
In the situation referenced, the neighbors’ concerns have gone unanswered by the out-of-town owner of the property, officials and the family said at an earlier meeting.
Someone asked about enforcement if conditions placed on a short-term rental are violated.
Shaw responded, “We’re not even close to that yet. This is the first step.”
The board hears from neighbors of short-term rental properties in Kirby about monthly, Marty Etter said, “It’s a hard one.”
“We don’t want to dictate what people can do to make money, because times are hard,” he said. The issue is being confronted all over the country and in Vermont, and the board is watching some court cases around the issue.
Marty Etter added, “Even with good neighbors, quantity matters, too. If a proposal was to build this immense thing with 50 rooms and they were all going to be coming and going and staying overnight …. (the board wants to) look at the character of the neighborhood. It’s not just about people misbehaving, it’s about being able to have some guidelines and some involvement so that it works as best as possible.”.”
Other Changes Under Consideration
Other regulation changes being mulled by the board includeadding “corrosive materials” and more language related to health and the environment to the definition of junkyards; adding language so structures with a footprint of 100-square feet or less which presently do not require permits must be standalone; and possible permit requirements for temporary structures (RVs) being resided in longer than six months.
The board was also looking to possibly reduce the number of unregistered cars permitted on a property to two, but the feedback at the meeting was to leave it at four or more.”
Farm vehicles would not be included in that number, the board discussed, after several farmers attending the meeting asked for that clarification.
Copies of the proposed changes are at the Kirby Town Hall for review.
