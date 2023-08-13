Kirby Real Estate Prices, More Students Driving Tax Rate Spike
A steep increase is facing Kirby property owners this year. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

KIRBY — The small town of Kirby is facing a significant jump in property tax rates this year, driven by a jump in the number of students the town tuitions as well as a rise in property values.

The town’s homestead tax rate for the coming year is up 27.5 percent, while the non-residential rate is up 22.3 percent. The Kirby Town Clerk and Select Board discussed the rise at the recent August meeting - where the rates were approved unanimously and tax bills sent out shortly after in the mail.

