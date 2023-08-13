Kirby Real Estate Prices, More Students Driving Tax Rate Spike

KIRBY — The small town of Kirby is facing a significant jump in property tax rates this year, driven by a jump in the number of students the town tuitions as well as a rise in property values.
The town’s homestead tax rate for the coming year is up 27.5 percent, while the non-residential rate is up 22.3 percent. The Kirby Town Clerk and Select Board discussed the rise at the recent August meeting - where the rates were approved unanimously and tax bills sent out shortly after in the mail.
“No one’s going to like it,” said Town Clerk Erin Patoine. “There’s nothing we can do about it, and Wanda (Grant, the long-serving town clerk and treasurer who retired earlier this year), was in to make sure it’s right.”
The rates had to be approved before tax bills could be mailed, Patoine said. She said there had been an earlier projected tax rate determined and those were adjusted when actual figures were in.
The Homestead education rate went from 1.58 to 1.95 said Selectman Mike Bickford, looking over the tax rates for 2023.
“Essentially we have no choice, correct?” asked Selectman Jeffrey Hayes.
The Non-residential education rate is going from 1.55 to 1.81.
On the municipal side, the rates are .1358 for the Town, .4897 for highways, .0048 for cemetery and .0010 for the veterans’ exemption, for a total of .6313.
The total town and school Homestead rate for 2023 voted on last week will see the rates go from the 2022 total of 2.0280 to 2.5848, and the Non-Residential from 1.9993 to 2.4444.
State Representative Scott Beck, in attendance at the board’s Aug. 7th monthly meeting, asked if the town’s Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) changed a lot, observing the jump in tax rates.
“Oh yeah, big time!” responded Kirby Select Board Chairman Keith Isham.
Beck said if the “wrong three properties sell” it can wreak havoc on the fluctuations for tax rates for small towns. He noted that several years ago the legislature approved a measure that allows multiple towns to join into CLA districts “to try to smooth out the fluctuations.”
“It might be something to think about,” said Beck, adding, “It’s not something that’s going to help this conversation.”
Of the real estate sales impact on the town’s tax rate, Isham said, “Every property sold at the wrong price.”
“Yeah, your CLA moved a lot,” observed Beck.
Isham said that Kirby is among the 175 towns that “are supposed to be re-appraised.”
The municipal tax rate has been held down with ARPA funds helping to make some investments such as for siding, a new generator for the town hall and for a new roller for the highway department, a $30,000 investment being made to have one built locally in Wells River, the board discussed. “We’ll buy this roller with ARPA money so it’s not costing the town anything,” said Hayes.
But all that said, the board had to swallow that “Right now, we’re looking at a 27.5 percent increase in taxes this year,” said Isham.
Hayes noted that, “The past couple of years we had surpluses that we plowed back in to get the rates down.”
“We knew it was going to catch up sooner or later,” said Isham.
Bickford said, “But we did all we could to keep the municipal down, but we have no control over the school, it’s almost 40 cents.”
“Now we end up looking not so nice,” said Hayes.
Isham said the town has 154 students now enrolled in local schools, Kirby is part of the district of towns that do not operate schools and have PreK-12 choice, but the town is on the hook for their tuitions.
“We’ve never had more than 105 or 108,” said Isham of one of the drivers of the budget increase.
Beck said, “That will catch up, that will help you down the road, but you’re on the upslope.”
The board, with sincere apologies noted, voted unanimously to pass the 2023 tax rates.
