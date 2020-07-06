Kirby Resident Charged With Assault

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On July 5 at 8:04 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence in Kirby for a reported assault.
Joshua Perry, 29, of Kirby, allegedly assaulted someone in the house. Perry was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. The court was contacted, and Perry was released on conditions and was scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Court July 6 to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault.
