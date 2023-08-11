Kirby Resident Shares Bear Concern With Planning Board
A hungry bear about to destroy a bird feeder. (Courtesy photo Vermont Fish and Wildlife)

KIRBY - A resident of Gorham Drive, Kim Adams, attended the Kirby Planning Board’s July meeting to express concerns about bears on her street.

The minutes from the meeting reflect that Adams, who has attended meetings frequently to express concerns over short-term rental properties on the residential street, attended the July session to discuss bears being out on the street near homes.

