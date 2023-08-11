Kirby Resident Shares Bear Concern With Planning Board

KIRBY - A resident of Gorham Drive, Kim Adams, attended the Kirby Planning Board’s July meeting to express concerns about bears on her street.
The minutes from the meeting reflect that Adams, who has attended meetings frequently to express concerns over short-term rental properties on the residential street, attended the July session to discuss bears being out on the street near homes.
The minutes state, “There are problems with trash being strewed through the neighborhood, and with bear being too comfortable around people due to the constant food supply. The Planning Board suggested to her that she contact the Select Board, the Department of Health, and the local Game Warden, as this isn’t something that the Planning Board has the authority to remedy.”
Also at the July meeting, the board noted that it has a new email address for town residents to contact the board members at. That email is: kirbyplanningboard@gmail.com.
The board also discussed that short-term rental owners will be encouraged to apply for a change of use on their properties related to the November passing of the new conditional use review requirement for such rentals. A deadline by which short-term rental owners must seek town approval was on the board’s August agenda for its meeting last week.
At Monday’s meeting of the town’s Select Board, Town Clerk Erin Patoine informed the board that the planning board has set a Nov. 1st deadline for when owners of properties that offer short-term rentals must apply for permits to go through the conditional use process that now regulates short-term rentals such as Airbnb and others.
