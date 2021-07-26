KIRBY — Two town women are leading an effort to try to eradicate a spreading invasive weed, Japanese knotweed, in the town of Kirby.
At the recent Kirby Select Board meeting, Dana Caspersen and Melanie Finn distributed a handout outlining proposed protocol, as well as general information about knotweed which she would like to see the town follow to try to prevent the spread of the weed.
Finn handed out a map at the meeting which she compiled, showing areas along roads in the Town of Kirby where she said knotweed has taken root and is spreading. They told officials they are “… willing to mark off areas where knotweed is located so that the Town can avoid mowing those areas. (They) would like the Town to not mow the Mud Hollow Road now because knotweed is located all along that road.”
The pair also proposed having “… the Town to pay for having knotweed treated near the Town Garage and the Town’s sand pile.
“An estimate for work to eradicate the knotweed situation in Kirby was presented from Northwood Stewardship Center (only Northwood Stewardship Center and Redstart is allowed to mix the chemicals to treat knotweed in Vermont) in the amount of $285.24 for treating these areas,” meeting minutes explain.
The Selectboard agreed to the following:
-Will get hold of Caleb Temple (mowing roadsides for Town this year) to inform him not to mow Mud Hollow Road at this time and to avoid mowing areas of knotweed that Dana Caspersen and Melanie Finn will clearly mark off.
-Will provide up to $500 to treat area near Town Garage and sand pile. May also use part of this money for materials needed to mark other areas.
-Will see that Road Foreman John Ohina (and maybe Caleb Temple) is present at their August 2nd meeting where more discussion can take place concerning maybe changing time of year for mowing; and ditching and equipment protocol.
-Will let Dana Caspersen include information about knotweed in mailing of tax bills.”
Two-Year Crusade in Kirby
Caspersen, reached this week, explained the work she and Finn have put in to try to address the knotweed concern — and to motivate others to pitch in.
“Two years ago, Melanie Finn and I began working together with other concerned neighbors in Kirby to try to stop the further spread of Japanese knotweed (what many people recognize as ‘bamboo’) on Kirby Mountain Road,” Caspersen said on Sunday. “We began with the knotweed that we found on our own land, but soon realized that this is a bigger issue than can only be effectively managed by taking action on a broader scale. We are now working in collaboration with the Town of Kirby, and in consultation with the County Forester Matt Langlais and Northwoods Stewardship Center forester Sam Perron, to create a new protocol for mowing and road maintenance in the town to prevent the existing knotweed from spreading into new areas.”
She listed a number of examples of knotweed growing in the area.
Information shared by Caspersen in recent days noted that, “The plant releases chemical compounds that displace and eliminate native vegetation, degrading habitat for fish and wildlife, altering waterways, and facilitating erosion and flooding (although it was often introduced with the idea of stabilizing banks). Knotweed interrupts nutrient cycling, forest and understory regeneration and organic matter inputs into aquatic food webs. Growing voraciously along riverbanks, it affects insect life dependent on riverine diversity, and eventually impacts the health of the river itself (and the fishing!), as riverbanks become unstable and costly to restore.”
If you live in Kirby, be in touch with the Kirby Knotweed Action Committee (KIRKAC) to report any knotweed spotted in Kirby, so that we can map its presence for the Town. Our email: kirkacgroup@gmail.com.
To learn more about Japanese knotweed and its control, check out Preventing the Spread of Japanese Knotweed, a guide created by the NH Department of Agriculture. Go to https://bit.ly/KnotweedControl to view or download a copy.
