Kirby Residents Reminded: No ATVs Allowed On Ridge Road

KIRBY — Town officials sent out a recent reminder to residents via email due to concerns over ATV traffic on Ridge Road.
The Select Board directed Town Clerk Wanda Grant at the last meeting of the board to send out a mass email “letting residents know that ATVs and snowmobiles are not permitted on Ridge Road and have them contact the Town office if they have any questions.”
The record shows that town resident, Keith Wooster attended the recent board meeting and raised concerns about traffic along Ridge Road, including that there is more traffic, that most of the plates are Vermont, and that while most people are following the speed limit, there are exceptions.
Wooster asked to have the Sheriff’s Department “sit in one place for a half hour instead of just driving through town,” the minutes show.
He also told the board that the road is used by bicyclists, walkers, runners, horseback riders and ATVs.
It was noted that ATVs and snowmobiles are not permitted on Ridge Road.
Also at the recent meeting, a discussion about a VAST trail that cuts through Kirby being relocated due to a landowner change disallowing part of a trail, was discussed again.
According to the record, “Larry Dwyer, from the Lyndon Sno Cruisers Snowmobile Club, was present to follow up with the Selectboard about an alternate snowmobile trail as discussed at the Aug. 2, 2021 Selectboard Meeting.”
“He informed the Board that the logging road across James Impey’s land, as suggested by Road Foreman John Ohina, would work and Mr. Impey has given VAST permission to use it. He also stated that Luke O’Brien and Matt Langlais from the State have okayed the use of the State’s Fire Road for snowmobiles to use,” the minutes note. “However, VAST still needs the Town’s permission to use part of the Brook Road, Bennett Road and Bennett Trail. It was noted that VAST will put up signage along Brook Road and Ridge Road.”
The record shows that “Selectboard Chair Keith Isham signed the permission form for VAST to use Brook Road, Bennett Road and Bennett Trail.”
During the meeting, “Road Foreman John Ohina informed the Board that the Grant-in-Aid project on Kirby Mountain Road and North Kirby Road has been completed and the Better Roads Grant project on Barnes Brook Road is almost done.”
A request from The Trust for Public Land and the Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation to be on the agenda for the Oct. 4 meeting was approved.
An email from Kate Wanner, of the Trust for Public Land, sent to the town in early September requesting to be on the October Select Board agenda noted, “We’d like to discuss the proposed Miles Mountain conservation project which would involve adding 174 acres in Kirby, currently owned by Larry and Betty Brown, to Victory State Forest. The larger project would also benefit Kirby residents through the permanent protection of public access, recreation opportunities and core forest in the nearby towns of Victory, Concord and Lunenburg.”
Wanner sent town officials a map, a summary of the project and letters of support from both VAST and VASA with her request earlier this month.
The Board asked Grant to add the representatives from the Trust for Public Land and the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation to the October meeting agenda, the minutes reflect.
The Board also asked Grant to contact Vermont League of Cities and Towns to see if someone will come to a meeting to explain what projects the American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) can be used for, the record shows.
Grant “suggested that the Town might want to look into hiring an IT consultant,” at the recent meeting. “This expense might be covered under ARPA funds. It was decided that Wanda will contact other surrounding towns to see how they handle IT services.”
Also at the meeting, Selectman John Morse “informed the rest of the Board that a lady had contacted him about a dog problem – dog noise from Kirby Mountain Kennel. He thought she was coming to the meeting, but since she did not, no action was taken,” the minutes show.
