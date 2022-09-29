KIRBY — A set of proposed zoning regulation changes - to include a requirement that short-term rentals such as Airbnb.com properties and other similar leasing platforms - will have to go through a conditional use review before the town’s Planning Board.
Only a handful of residents with concerns about short-term rental properties near their homes turned out for the Kirby Select Board’s public hearing on the proposal Monday evening - which was unanimously approved by the board. The proposal goes to a public vote of town citizens on the checklist on Nov. 8th, concurrent with Election Day, and by a separate Australian ballot, officials said.
The Planning Board had been working on the draft regulation changes for the past year and recently sent them to the Select Board where a second public hearing was required before the proposal goes before voters.
At the meeting this week, the board approved changes to include adding short-term rentals to conditional uses within residential districts, and changes to accessory dwellings, for which there will be a cap of 1,200 square feet in size, and the stipulation that an accessory dwelling may be up to 50 percent of the primary dwelling’s footprint - but not larger than 1,200 square feet.
The language for accessory dwellings now permits up to 30 percent of a home’s square footage for an accessory dwelling unit, with no cap. That has meant that someone with a huge home could have a large accessory unit, where the intent is for added living space for a caregiver, in-law apartment, and that type of use, and they are not intended to be full-size second homes on residential properties.
There were a handful of questions from the board and the public around those two topics, but none of the other proposed changes were raised during the hearing.
Copies of the proposed regulation changes can be obtained from the town clerk’s office.
Three of the residents who attended the public hearing had spoken previously about short-term rental concerns and all had earlier advocated for regulations to control the growing short-term rental market in Kirby.
A rental on Gorham Drive which has been raised to officials before remains a nuisance for homeowners on the private road near the Burke town line, and several homeowners from the neighborhood attended the hearing again this week.
Kim and Barrett Adams, who live near that property, earlier testified that the rental near their home has caused ongoing issues from speeding to people attempting to go up the road without proper tires and getting stuck on the private road and more.
They testified that they can’t even get the home’s owner to return messages.
The Adams did not speak at the hearing on Monday night, and declined to comment when asked.
“It’s a party house,” said Kim Adams earlier this year. “Kirby’s not the place to have this.” She said there are 52 different tenants a year at the house.
And land nearby this year was being cleared with plans for two more short-term rental properties to be constructed, the neighbors said earlier.
Another neighbor Susannah “Kate” Keller said earlier she is in “full support of adding short-term rentals to conditional use.”
At the public hearing on Monday night, Keller asked how the conditional use review would work, and what the conditions for approving a short-term rental would be.
“It’s not a vote yes or now on short-term rentals,” explained Planning Board Chairman Marty Etter. “It’s putting short-term rentals into a category like any other business in town, so everything is regulated. Short-term rentals are not in there currently,” of the business uses allowed. “Bed and breakfasts are in there, so if you wanted to run a bed and breakfast you’d have to get a permit. We’re just trying to put this into a category.”
Applications for new short-term rentals would be judged as they are sought - and neighbors would be notified. Conditions, Mary Etter, also on the Planning Board, explained, could be such things as “how big is the house, how many people are going to use it?”
Keller asked, “How many people review this?”
“It would go to the Planning Board, which ideally has all seven members,” said Marty Etter. “There would be input from neighbors, as well, so they could share things as well that they feel might be an issue. It’s supposed to be a meeting of the minds for what is reasonable to set for that particular short-term rental.”
Keller asked, “Does this affect existing short-term rentals or is it only moving forward for new ones?”
She was told the board is seeking clarification on that point from the town attorney at present.
“As far as being grandfathered … or when does it take effect as to when this goes to vote, we’re waiting for word from the lawyer,” said Planning Board member Graham Shaw.
Keller also asked if the proposed zoning changes are voted on individually or as a package, and Marty Etter told her, “They’re all lumped together.”
“Up or down,” said Shaw. “You’re voting yes or no on the whole thing.”
Selectman Mike Bickford asked about septic requirements for accessory dwelling units, and asked if they could also be used as Airbnbs.
He was told they could - following conditional use reviews if the voters pass the regulation changes in November - and providing the State of Vermont approves the accessory dwelling use after reviewing the septic design.
“It would go through the state, the state is the one who approves all the septic permitting,” said Marty Etter (there are two family members on the board).
Select Board Chairman Keith Isham said, “It would have to be designed,” of what an additional residential unit may require for septic.
“All we did was just try to set it more evenly for everyone so it wouldn’t be ‘I have a small house, I can only build this much, and someone with a massive house can build one much larger than mine … ’ we were just trying to find some middle ground,” Marty Etter said of the shift to allow 50 percent of the primary home’s square footage for an accessory dwelling size.
Isham said to the members of the Planning Board at the meeting, “I guess we told you last meeting we appreciate the work that you guys all put into it and I know it takes a lot of time. I believe the Select Board is on board with all these things, and I will make a motion that the Select Board approve these zoning regulations.”
The board could have held a vote as soon as Oct. 28th said Town Clerk Wanda Grant, but the board was in agreement to hold the vote on Election Day. “That was my thought,” concurred Selectman Jeff Hayes.
Marty Etter said, “We figured it would get more attention if people were planning to come and vote anyway; it seems the most convenient all around.”
Mary Etter said, “It’s a good feeling, it means that people’s questions were answered,” when she observed the handful of people at the final public hearing before a town vote. “There aren’t 40 people here … there have been enough opportunities.”
Other Changes Proposed
The proposed changes also include changing the definition of a junkyard to add corrosive materials and materials that pose significant health and/or environmental risk, to try to deal with ongoing concerns over unpermitted junkyards in town, which have been an ongoing issue, officials said.
A few other definitions are proposed for some wordsmithing, including home occupation, adding ‘avoid 24-hour lighting when possible’ to the lighting language in zoning regulations, language related to site visits for permits, changing the setback for the residential district from 75 feet to 50 feet, temporary use permits related to RVs and campers and asking the question of whether all temporary permits should require permits, and making clear that structures with a smaller than 100-square-foot size which do not need permits, must be stand-alone.
