KIRBY — A set of proposed zoning regulation changes - to include a requirement that short-term rentals such as Airbnb.com properties and other similar leasing platforms - will have to go through a conditional use review before the town’s Planning Board.

Only a handful of residents with concerns about short-term rental properties near their homes turned out for the Kirby Select Board’s public hearing on the proposal Monday evening - which was unanimously approved by the board. The proposal goes to a public vote of town citizens on the checklist on Nov. 8th, concurrent with Election Day, and by a separate Australian ballot, officials said.

