Kirby Select Board Hears More About Tunny Mountain Road Dog Fight

Kirby's Select Board meeting Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

KIRBY — Residents Brian D. Keith and Marie A. Sullivan, whose dog was allegedly attacked by a neighbor’s dog, attended the recent Kirby Select Board meeting to provide their version of events of what happened on Tunny Mountain Road in December, reported at an earlier meeting about the incident.

The couple also submitted a letter on Jan. 17th to the board with their side of the story. They explain that the neighbor’s dog, Smudge, entered their property and caused “worry” to Calvin - the Keith’s dog. The dogs were separated by the Keith children and the neighbor (David Edry’s partner, Kristine Pozatek) did nothing to control the situation or Smudge, the Keiths wrote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments