Kirby Select Board Hears More About Tunny Mountain Road Dog Fight

KIRBY — Residents Brian D. Keith and Marie A. Sullivan, whose dog was allegedly attacked by a neighbor’s dog, attended the recent Kirby Select Board meeting to provide their version of events of what happened on Tunny Mountain Road in December, reported at an earlier meeting about the incident.
The couple also submitted a letter on Jan. 17th to the board with their side of the story. They explain that the neighbor’s dog, Smudge, entered their property and caused “worry” to Calvin - the Keith’s dog. The dogs were separated by the Keith children and the neighbor (David Edry’s partner, Kristine Pozatek) did nothing to control the situation or Smudge, the Keiths wrote.
The letter notes that Calvin is welcome on a tree farm in North Danville to roam free as the family looks for their tree each year, and local friends welcome him to play with their dogs. The Keiths have been surprised by the neighbor’s dog coming onto their property uninvited twice.
“In conclusion, we would like to ask the Selectboard to note that Mr. Edry has been served notice to constrain his dogs from coming onto our property,” their letter concludes.
Board Chair Keith Isham responded, “What it sounded like in the letter most everything happened on private property and not town property, it seemed like some dogs were where they were supposed to be and some weren’t.”
Town Eliminating Constables
Also at last week’s meeting, the board touched on the elimination of the constable positions in town.
“The town would like to eliminate the constable position because there are more requirements now that we don’t have the staffing for,” Assistant Town Clerk Erin Patoine explained. “Use of law enforcement powers presents a possible liability to the town, annual training, and policies that would need writing (which is difficult with limited staff and a small rural community like ours that sometimes doesn’t fit the template).”
The current constables are Steven Baker and Shawn McGarvin, Patoine said. They receive no stipend and the town contracts with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department for road sign and speed enforcement.
The current constables have been advised to stop using their powers effective immediately.
