KIRBY — The town’s select board has decided to put off hiring a second road crew employee for the time being, according to the minutes of the December meeting.
Earlier, the board had discussed being interested in bringing on board and training a second road crew member to work under Road Foreman John Ohina, so the town would be prepared when Ohina retires down the road.
The board sought applications and advertised for the second position and received two inquiries for the posted job, and the town clerk was asked at the recent meeting to let the potential candidates know that their interest would be kept on record should the town decide to hire the second person in the future.
Chair Keith Isham noted at the meeting that “he had spoken to Road Foreman John Ohina who informed him that he had only worked 26 hours one week and 28 hours another week. So if someone else was hired the Town would have to find more work for them to do,” the minutes state.
“The Board discussed purchasing an excavator but even then there were concerns that there might not be enough work for another person,” they discussed. “The Board asked the Road Foreman what projects did he have lined up for next year besides the Ridge Road/Burrington Bridge Road Grant project. Road Foreman John Ohina stated that it would depend on what kind of spring we have.”
The meeting minutes reflect that “The Board decided to table hiring a road helper until after Town Meeting so it could be discussed at Town Meeting. The Board will try to have more figures for the voters at that time. The Board asked Town Clerk Wanda Grant to email the two applicants and let them know what the Board has decided and that they will keep their applications on file.”
Other Business
Also at the December meeting, the Kirby Select Board decided not to close Victory Road until spring, the meeting minutes note.
The board also “reviewed the Sheriff’s Department contract for patrolling roads for 2022. It was noted that the department is now requiring a minimum of 10 hours a month (in 2021 Town hired them for 1 hour per week) and the price per hour has increased two dollars to $39. John Morse made the motion that the town hire the sheriff’s department from April to October for a total of 10 hours monthly. Motion seconded by Michael Bickford. So voted.”
Town Clerk Wanda Grant informed the board that she and Assistant Town Clerk Amanda Gochie had attended the meeting in St. Johnsbury concerning the American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA). Other town representatives present stated some of the projects that they are looking to use the funds for – hydrologically connect roads (part of the Municipal Road General Permit projects), purchase of land for sand/salt shed, preserving land records (was told only can be paid for from fund if preserving records to have digitized), etc. She stated that some other small towns are concerned as to what funds can be used for. It was noted that if projects do not meet ARPA requirements funds would have to be paid back.”
“It was suggested at the meeting that towns should get their communities involved in selecting projects. The Selectboard decided to discuss this on Town Meeting Day,” the minutes reflect.
