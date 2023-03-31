Two new short-term rentals on Gorham Drive were the first to be approved for conditional use permits in February under a new town zoning regulation in Kirby. Now, the owner of the property is seeking to have the smaller of the new rental units be larger. The town's zoning administrator has rejected the application - it must go through the conditional use review process again. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
KIRBY — New regulations have been passed in Kirby that require all owners of properties used for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb or VRBO, to apply for a conditional use permit with the town. This includes existing short-term rentals, which must go through the conditional use review process before the town’s Planning Commission/Zoning Board.
The board had concerns over some short-term rental operations in town and did extensive research to adopt a process where town officials, with neighborhood input, will draft specific conditions on a case-by-case basis.
The new process, which waives application fees for current short-term rental owners, passed along with a handful of other zoning regulation changes. However, the town has not compiled a list of known short-term rentals, but will be working on sending paper copies of the updated regulations to all households in town.
“There is no deadline at this time but we are encouraging people to complete the conditional use permits if they are currently operating a short-term rental,” said Marty Etter, chair of the Kirby Planning and Zoning Board.
Larger Short-Term Rental Permit Denied
The first of the short-term rentals to go through the new conditional use review happened in February.
The town’s zoning administrator rejected property owner Todd Glowa’s application to increase the size of the short-term rental which was granted a conditional use permit based on the original size and number of bedrooms. That issue will likely be taken up at the planning board’s meeting on April 6, said Town Clerk Erin Patoine.
The new application from Glowa under his business name of 387 Gorham Drive LLC requests a change from the one-bedroom conditional use short-term rental to a 3-bedroom, and Patoine noted, “It has been disapproved as it would have to be processed as a conditional use hearing.”
The original approvals for two homes on Glowa’s property on Gorham Drive, where he already operates a short-term rental that has been the focus of neighbor concerns and testimony to the board, were given on Feb. 2, the first conditional use permits under the new short-term rental provision in the Kirby Zoning Bylaws. About three weeks later, on Feb. 23, he applied to have the smaller of the two rentals be for a larger rental size.
The permit shows a few cross-outs including where the number of bedrooms now proposed are handwritten in on the application, and in Glowa’s writing it appears to seek four bedrooms in the revised plan.
The application shows that the town’s zoning administrator on March 7th disapproved the change to the permit.
