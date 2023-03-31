KIRBY — New regulations have been passed in Kirby that require all owners of properties used for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb or VRBO, to apply for a conditional use permit with the town. This includes existing short-term rentals, which must go through the conditional use review process before the town’s Planning Commission/Zoning Board.

The board had concerns over some short-term rental operations in town and did extensive research to adopt a process where town officials, with neighborhood input, will draft specific conditions on a case-by-case basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments