Kirby Tax Rates Set; Garbage Service Reports Loss
Kirby town hall

KIRBY — At the July meeting of the Kirby Select Board, the board set the new tax rates for the town.

According to the draft minutes from the recent meeting, the Board discussed tax rates for 2022, and agreed upon these figures for the total town and school rates for 2022:

• Homestead, 2.0280, a $4.9% increase;

• Non-Residential, 1.9993 a .6% decrease.

At the meeting, Game Warden Cody Jackman requested a Trail sign be placed on Bennett Road to show the change from Class Four Road to Trail.

The minutes also reflect that “EZ Trash has reported a loss in the last few weeks at the transfer station. They will continue monitoring for two more Saturdays and will give thirty days’ notice if they decide to discontinue services with the town.”

Also at the meeting, “Marla Waring had 911 changes that needed Selectboard approval. Two residences on Mud Hollow need a change in number due to an increase in new residences. Two new road names were needed. Selectboard agreed on Mud Hollow Spur (private) for the road on the left, and Mud Hollow Road Extension (private) for the road on the right.” Both new names for the roads were approved by the select board unanimously.

Marla Waring and Erin Patoine, both town employees, were given $1 hourly raises.

The Board also discussed tax sales at its July meeting, and noted that, “one has been paid up, hoping the other will be before sale date.”

In other business, the Board worked on traffic engineering studies for a stop sign ordinance and noted there is still more to do.

Selectman Jeffrey Hayes is continuing his work on researching internet options for the office.

