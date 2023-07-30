Kirby To Look At Town Dog Ordinance, Update 2000 Rules

Kirby's Town Hall. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

KIRBY — After a handful of recent dog-related complaints, the town’s select board, at its July meeting, discussed the need to update the dog ordinance in the near future.

The ordinance now in place has been in effect since the fall of 2000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments