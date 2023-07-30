Kirby To Look At Town Dog Ordinance, Update 2000 Rules

KIRBY — After a handful of recent dog-related complaints, the town’s select board, at its July meeting, discussed the need to update the dog ordinance in the near future.
The ordinance now in place has been in effect since the fall of 2000.
Select Board Chair Keith Isham, at the July 10 meeting, “requested resident’s cooperation in vaccinating and licensing all dogs at property.”
Patoine said, “It was a couple of dogs running loose bothering neighbors, but the owners have since been in with rabies certificates to license them, and they now know of our town ordinance. Hopefully there will be no more to follow up on there.”
Other Business
In other business, the Kirby Select Board chair signed an application for knotweed treatment through the Northwoods Stewardship center, the draft minutes of the meeting show.
The board also “looked over final numbers for completed Burrington Bridge Grant project.”
Patoine said of the project, “Final numbers on Burrington Bridge were $25,814.95. The grant was based on the state paying $20,000 and the town being responsible for $5,000, so we weren’t far off.”
In a report about roads, the board was advised that Gorham Drive needs drainage.
John Ohina and Michael Bickford will assess, the draft minutes reflect.
“John will be mowing roadsides throughout town and then will be starting on drainage near Brook Road. Selectmen discussed purchasing a roller with ARPA funds, how the roller would be made and pricing provided from Robco,” it was noted during the roads report.
Also discussed at the meeting last week was a contract with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s office.
“They offered night and weekend patrols to contracted towns, as they now have more staffing to handle this,” the minutes state. “Electronic signage was discussed. Keith Isham will call James Hemond to follow up.”
Finally, there will be no tax sale in Kirby coming up after all.
The minutes note, “All Tax Sales have been cancelled due to receiving all delinquent 2021 payments.”
