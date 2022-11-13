Kirby To Regulate Short-Term Rental Properties
Buy Now

Going forward, short-term rentals such as this Airbnb listing in the town of Kirby willl be required to have a conditional use permit - that process will allow town officials to review applications and neighbors to be notified and to have input in any conditions set for the short-term rental use of a property in the town. Voters on Tuesday approved a handful of zoning changes, including to regulate short-term rentals. (Airbnb.com images)

KIRBY — A set of proposed zoning regulation changes - to include a requirement that short-term rentals such as Airbnb.com properties and other similar leasing platforms - will have to go through a conditional use review before the town’s Planning Board.

Voters on Election Day approved a set of proposed zoning regulation changes including requiring the conditional use process for short-term rentals, in a vote of 74-32, according to results shared by the Town Clerk’s office following voting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments