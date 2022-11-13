Kirby To Regulate Short-Term Rental Properties

Going forward, short-term rentals such as this Airbnb listing in the town of Kirby willl be required to have a conditional use permit - that process will allow town officials to review applications and neighbors to be notified and to have input in any conditions set for the short-term rental use of a property in the town. Voters on Tuesday approved a handful of zoning changes, including to regulate short-term rentals. (Airbnb.com images)
KIRBY — A set of proposed zoning regulation changes - to include a requirement that short-term rentals such as Airbnb.com properties and other similar leasing platforms - will have to go through a conditional use review before the town’s Planning Board.
Voters on Election Day approved a set of proposed zoning regulation changes including requiring the conditional use process for short-term rentals, in a vote of 74-32, according to results shared by the Town Clerk’s office following voting.
Marty Etter, the chair of the town’s Planning Board, said of the results, “The result is in favor of adopting the new Regs, 74 yes and 32 no. The board is happy with the way the process went, the input that was given from members of the community, and that the Regs were adopted by the town.”
When the regulations including those governing short-term rentals, go into effect could not be determined by press time.
The board held public meetings to gather input from residents and heard both from neighbors to short-term rentals already operating, who overwhelmingly supported the step, and from at least one out-of-town Airbnb operator who expressed concerns about the process including the new rules governing a second short-term rental he was in the process of constructing for that purpose.
Other changes approved in the package of zoning changes include changes to accessory dwellings, for which there will be a cap of 1,200 square feet in size, and the stipulation that an accessory dwelling may be up to 50 percent of the primary dwelling’s footprint - but not larger than 1,200 square feet.
The language for accessory dwellings had permitted up to 30 percent of a home’s square footage for an accessory dwelling unit, with no cap. That has meant that someone with a huge home could have a large accessory unit, where the intent is for added living space for a caregiver, in-law apartment, and that type of use, and they are not intended to be full-size second homes on residential properties.
The now-approved changes also include changing the definition of a junkyard to add corrosive materials and materials that pose significant health and/or environmental risk, to try to deal with ongoing concerns over unpermitted junkyards in town, which have been an ongoing issue, officials said.
A few other definitions are proposed for some wordsmithing, including home occupation, adding ‘avoid 24-hour lighting when possible’ to the lighting language in zoning regulations, language related to site visits for permits, changing the setback for the residential district from 75 feet to 50 feet, temporary use permits related to RVs and campers and asking the question of whether all temporary permits should require permits, and making clear that structures with a smaller than 100-square-foot size which do not need permits, must be stand-alone.
