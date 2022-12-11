KIRBY — A meeting with the town attorney and the town’s zoning committee will be held in early January to discuss questions raised about how whether short-term rentals may be grandfathered in following the town’s adoption of requirements that such rentals have conditional use approval before operating.

In a letter from Graham Shaw, a member of the town’s zoning committee, town attorney Clarke Atwell was asked ” … whether existing short-term rentals would be grandfathered in if they were already running before the new regulation takes effect? And if so, at what point would the short-term rental be grandfathered?” His email contained a few other related questions over short-term rentals and the town’s hopes to regulate such use of properties.

