KIRBY — A meeting with the town attorney and the town’s zoning committee will be held in early January to discuss questions raised about how whether short-term rentals may be grandfathered in following the town’s adoption of requirements that such rentals have conditional use approval before operating.
In a letter from Graham Shaw, a member of the town’s zoning committee, town attorney Clarke Atwell was asked ” … whether existing short-term rentals would be grandfathered in if they were already running before the new regulation takes effect? And if so, at what point would the short-term rental be grandfathered?” His email contained a few other related questions over short-term rentals and the town’s hopes to regulate such use of properties.
He wrote, “Our team is unsure if and when a short-term rental would be grandfathered in (without conditional use) such as;
1. When a building permit is received? In the case where a landowner is building specifically for the purpose of a short term rental.
2. When the above permit application is ‘approved’ by the zoning administrator?
3. If the building permit is appealed (by a neighbor), does it apply after the results of the hearing?
4. Once the short term renting has begun and the rental platform (AirBnb, Vrbo, etc.,) begin collecting state rooms and meals tax?”
Shaw’s letter noted that the committee was budgeting not more than $2,000 for Atwell’s response to the matter, or “in legal fees to generate such a letter.”
Shaw wrote to Atwell shortly after the town voted in the new conditional use requirement for short-term rentals, telling him, “The vote to include short term rentals under the condition-use umbrella passed during last week’s town elections. So the big question from our committee and the town’s people is if or when a short term rental may be grandfathered in.”
Atwell’s response was on the agenda at last Monday night’s meeting of the Kirby Select Board. After discussion, board decided they would need further clarification to understand the opinions from Atwell.
The letter, sent to both the town’s Planning Commission and its Selectboard, regarding Short Term Rentals in Kirby, referenced Shaw’s Oct. 21 email about “whether short term rentals were currently authorized under the Kirby zoning regulations, and if they are added as a conditional use, when a short term rental use of property would have been grandfathered.”
“In addition, he had a question about short term rental use of property that is on a private shared driveway and whether the zoning regulations played any role in regulating the impact on others who share the driveway,” Atwell noted.
He discussed the zoning districts other than the special flood district, which allow for residential use and noted that all of them allow single family and multiple family dwellings as permitted uses under the current and previous Kirby zoning regulations, which state they are for year-round occupancy by a family.
“Because no one would argue an individual, or group of unrelated people are prohibited from year round occupancy, those are implied as allowed year round uses of a dwelling by a family,” Atwell wrote. “Therefore it is my opinion that to the extent single or multiple family dwellings are currently used for short term rentals and the short term rentals do not disrupt the year round occupancy by a ‘family’ the short term rentals are, in my opinion, grandfathered.”
His letter went on, regarding the use of properties for short-term rentals so much that “they make year round occupancy impossible i.e., used such a large portion of time for short-term rentals that they are no longer a year round dwelling, are not allowed under the current zoning regulations.”
“These are therefore not grandfathered,” wrote Atwell. “How much short term rentals prevents a dwelling from being a year round dwelling? Certainly any short term rental that prevents a family from occupying the dwelling for at least 6 months of the year, would do this. That means dwellings dedicated to short-term rentals would be prohibited.”
Atwell’s legal opinion goes on, stating, “There is an additional argument barring year round short-term rental of a property and it is that the year round short term rental activity makes the dwelling into a commercial enterprise that is more like a ‘boarding house’ or a ‘hotel’ neither of which is a permitted or a conditional use in the relevant zoning districts.”
“As to whether the zoning regulations currently regulate use of a private driveway for short term rentals, my answer is they do not. So if a short term rental use of a property is grandfathered, you may be unable to challenge the use of the private driveway even after changing the zoning regulations,” wrote Atwell.
According to the recent communications provided to the newspaper, Shaw told Atwell that his legal opinion also helped the committee with another recent property question over two new short-term rentals under development.
Shaw wrote, “Unless you see differently, based on your findings regarding short term rentals, the board is planning to communicate to the property owners that are currently preparing to build two additional dwellings for the sole purpose of full time short term rentals, that under the ‘current zoning regulations’, this is currently not allowed.”
Atwell advised the board in an email with his legal opinion sent Nov. 19, “I think it is crystal clear that dedication of a dwelling to short-term rentals has not been allowed in Kirby under previous or the current zoning regulations. You can write landowners to inform them they cannot dedicate a property to short term rentals. There is no grandfather status for such, nor do the new regulations allow it. The property has to be used either by them or tenants, for year round occupancy.”
Atwell has been invited to attend the board’s meeting on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. to further discuss his opinion on short-term rentals in town.
Other Business
In other business, the board discussed a request from an effort called Play Every Town VT - 252 Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate.
The effort is for the group to play a piano concert in every Vermont town and “composer-pianist David Feurzeig is embarking on a project to perform a free piano recital in every town in Vermont.”
After a brief discussion, and the fact that the only day such a concert could be held would be Town Meeting Day and the town’s only piano would require tuning, the board agreed that if a town resident is interested in assisting with helping the concert to happen in Kirby, they are fine with the Town Hall doing so. A post on the Kirby Community social media page was shared and it appeared there was interest in working with the group to host the concert in town.
The group shared its website for more information: www.PlayEveryTown.com.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the Select Board discussed the hopes to meet with a town property owner about a piece of land the board is eyeing for possible municipal use, and would look to possibly acquire using ARPA funds awarded by the federal government amid the pandemic to all municipalities.
The owner will be invited to a select board meeting and the matter could be discussed in a closed-doors session as negotiations are allowed to be held in executive session, noted Town Clerk Wanda Grant.
The board on Monday night also adopted an amendment to the Highway Access Policy that changes the first 15 feet off the town highway from flat to a 5 percent decline. The minutes of the meeting note, “This is to prevent water from driveways damaging the town road.”
