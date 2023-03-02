KIRBY — While handing out the annual Kirby Town Reports – for the last time – at the February meeting of the Select Board, longtime Town Clerk and Treasurer Wanda Grant sheepishly announced, “It wasn’t my idea.”
The report featured a photo of Grant on the cover, a suggestion she said Town Moderator John McClaughry and the town auditors were in cahoots to see happen.
“It’s a nice picture,” said Select Board Chairman Keith Isham.
Selectman Jeff Hayes added, “Very well-deserved.”
McClaughry, the longtime moderator, wrote in the Report, “When the gavel falls on the election of Town Clerk and Treasurer at the Town Meeting on March 7, 2023, grateful townspeople will bid goodbye to the woman who has served their town capably and faithfully as Town Clerk and Treasurer since July 1981.
“Wanda Dopp was the daughter of Melvin and Jean (White) Dopp, and has lived all of her life first on the family Kirby Corners farm, and then after marrying Larry Grant in 1974, in their home on Burrington Bridge Road raising their daughters Gloria and Holly. She attended Brookside School for the first four grades, Lyndon Corner School for grades 5 to 8, and was graduated from Lyndon Institute. Her first job out of LI was with the Lyndonville Savings Bank and Trust Co.
“Wanda attended her first town meeting in 1980, and was soon appointed Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer. When Town Clerk Dot Houghton had to step down in July 1981, the Selectboard appointed Wanda to the two positions. She has been elected to both for the 41 ensuing years.
“Over those four decades the job of Town Clerk and Treasurer grew and demanded many more skills. Notably, Wanda says, she had to learn to use computer programs that her predecessors couldn’t even have imagined. With the computers came responsibility for complying with the many performance and reporting requirements of state and Federal governments. Dozens of Kirby men and women have served on the Selectboard and in other offices during Wanda’s years, and (fortunately) she was always there to provide the knowledge and skills they needed to do their job legally and well.
“The most memorable thing about her years, Wanda says, is the great privilege of serving for so many years the wonderful people of the little town that she loves. When asked who she most enjoyed working with, Wanda rattled off twenty-two townspeople, but decided not to name them for fear of omitting others who equally deserved to be on her long list.
“Wanda sees the continuing need for her townspeople to plan for the future. Kirby’s population has doubled since she began (282 in 1980 to 575 in 2020). In particular, she says the Town Office needs more secure space for keeping and protecting over two hundred years of town records.
“Though she will step down in 2023, Wanda will surely be readily available to advise and counsel her successors. Few Vermont towns can boast of having had such a competent, dedicated, and indeed beloved public servant as Wanda Grant. From all of us, Wanda, thank you so very much. You will take with you our deepest appreciation and our best wishes for a long, happy and healthy retirement.”
According to McClaughry, there will be several presentations to honor Grant at the town meeting on Tuesday at the Kirby Town Hall.
During the February select board meeting Hayes told Assistant Town Clerk Erin Patoine, who is the only known candidate to fill Grant’s positions, that she’d have to get used to his sense of humor at meetings, “You’ve got 20 or 30 years to go!”
Patoine retorted with, “Wanda said 40, and I corrected her, I’m not working until I’m 82!”
On a serious note, Hayes added, “Since I have been involved with the Select Board, Wanda has been nothing but a complete joy to work with.”
“She’s always polite, helpful and a dictionary on any issue pertaining to the issues and operations of this town. Forty-one years is a long time to be employed anywhere, but this job takes substantially more dedication to the people and the community because of the ever-changing policies, legislation and laws pertaining to the town and state.”
Hayes concluded, “We will lose a mountain of Town Hall knowledge when she is gone. I wish her nothing but the best in her retirement.”
Wanda Grant is a familiar face at the Kirby Town Hall, of course, but also along her 1.5 mile walk to work, where she can be spotted walking to and from work almost regardless of the weather.
She was asked about her preferred mode of transportation to work, and said, “I did not always walk to work. I started once my daughters were in high school (probably early 90’s). It is a mile and a half from my house. I do not walk if it is pouring rain or if it is 20 below zero with a strong wind.”
“And yes, people do offer me rides which I usually decline but thank them for offering!” she said when asked if people sometimes think she needs a lift.
Grant has lived in her hometown of Kirby all her life save about a year when she and her husband Laurence lived in Lyndonville after getting married, while they built their home in town.
She worked at the Lyndonville Savings Bank as a proof reader for a couple of years, then was a stay at home mom when her girls Gloria and Holly came along and were young.
Grant was contacted by Town Clerk Dot Houghton to see if she would be willing to be her assistant in 1980 and in July of 1981, Mrs. Houghton became ill and had to resign.
When Grant’s girls were young she was able to bring them to work sometimes and that worked out well, she said.
In those days, if one person stopped in during the week to the office, that was a lot, said Grant. “It was really quiet; I’d bring a book.”
Many town residents and town officers with experience helped her to get her wings, said Grant. Times have changed and there’s much more pressure now to keep up with state and federal requirements.
While some town clerks don’t attend all the board meetings, Grant always has. She finds it helpful she said to know what’s going on so when someone stops in she has accurate information to give them. “How else are you going to know what’s going on?” she asked.
Being helpful to the boards, but not stepping on their toes has been her approach, said Grant.
The people of the town have kept her at it, she said, “They become like family after a while.”
The town is growing, said Grant, “So many new families have moved in the last couple of years, you don’t get to know them like you used to.”
When Grant became town clerk, Kirby had its own schools, and today it has none and belongs to the Northeast Kingdom School Choice District with about a dozen other school choice communities.
Grant is confident in her successor, Erin Patoine, who likewise grew up in town and had worked for a time earlier as the assistant clerk and treasurer, and returned to the posts about a year ago, training to take over.
“I hope the people elect her,” said Grant. “I think she’s really capable of doing it.”
Grant will stick around a little after the Town Meeting on Tuesday and help Patoine to clear out some cupboards and get organized, she vowed. “I’ll come in one day a week until they’re done!”
Patoine said she’s excited to be taking over; she has three boys ages 13, 11 and 7, who she home-schools, and is married to her husband, Donald. They live in the home where she was raised in Kirby.
“I’m a little nervous, but it’s also an honor,” said Patoine of taking over as the town clerk and treasurer for Kirby. Of her personality, she shared, “I’m in introvert; I like to stay home and bake bread!”
Of Grant, Patoine said, “She just is a wealth of knowledge, she knows how to do everything!”
“I’ve been learning it for 40 years!” Grant reminds her, adding with a warm smile, “You’ll do fine.”
The annual meeting for Kirby begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirby Town House on Tuesday, March 7th.
