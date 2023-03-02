KIRBY — While handing out the annual Kirby Town Reports – for the last time – at the February meeting of the Select Board, longtime Town Clerk and Treasurer Wanda Grant sheepishly announced, “It wasn’t my idea.”

The report featured a photo of Grant on the cover, a suggestion she said Town Moderator John McClaughry and the town auditors were in cahoots to see happen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments