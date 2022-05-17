KIRBY — As the town’s annual meeting wrapped up last weekend — held the morning of May 7 due to the pandemic, adjourned from the first Tuesday of March — outgoing selectman, John Morse left the stage of the Kirby Town House, and newly-elected selectman, Jeffrey Hayes took his seat.
A special select board meeting was quickly called to order.
The purpose had been noted earlier, during the annual meeting, and Select Board Chairman Keith Isham told residents if they wanted to stick around after the warning for the annual meeting was wrapped up, that the board was seeking their input on how to spend some $147,000 in federal ARPA funds awarded to municipalities during the pandemic.
Town Clerk Wanda Grant and Isham explained how the list of things that the money could be used for didn’t really apply to a small, rural town like Kirby, so they sought help from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to get permission from the federal government to expand the scope of permitted uses for the money.
“Absolutely nothing on the list pertained to the Town of Kirby,” explained Isham. “Absolutely nothing. We weren’t the only town.”
With help from VLCT, the town and others in the same boat got things “loosened up” a bit, noted Isham.
He said, “We’re still limited, but we’ll take suggestions and go from there.”
Grant noted that the town could not use the money for ongoing expenses, such as paying bills on hand and that as long as the investment of the grant was “pertaining to government” it can be spent.
About half the townspeople at the annual meeting filtered out, and those remaining voiced their opinions.
Broadband came up quickly, as well as the long-discussed need to move the town’s sandpit from where it’s located, and the need to get that pile onto municipal land and near where the town garage is; there isn’t space at the current garage located adjacent to the historic townhouse.
Town officials quickly put on the table that the town might want to buy a piece of land with the one-time funding.
Someone asked if a town vote is required to invest the money and Isham responded, “The select board has the authority to spend the money.”
A letter from the regional group that is working to bring expanded broadband to the remote so-called “last mile” of the Northeast Kingdom was dropped off for people to read as part of the meeting’s informational handouts, and was noted during the special meeting.
South Kirby farmer, Dennis Wood quickly stressed the importance of buying land for the sand pile, saying it’s something the town has put off for years.
Wood said, “They’ve been talking about that sandpit for a long time … It would be nice to have the garage near the sand pile.”
Grant noted that the townhouse is inadequate for public assemblies — and that if 1/4 of the 400 people on the town’s voting checklist were to turn out for a public meeting, they could not fit in the historic hall that serves as Kirby’s lone municipal building.
Like many of those at the meeting, Grant said, “Land would be the first thing” she thinks the town should look to use the windfall for.
“You’ve got the money right now that you can spend on a piece of property,” Wood agreed.
Grant, when asked a question about the tight space at the townhouse, said some records have been digitized, but there are “old grand list books in closets” and if there were a fire, some historical records would be lost. There isn’t room in the town’s vault for all the land records. “We don’t have a place to put them until we move to another place. Hopefully we would have a walk-in vault,” at some point.
Town resident Melanie Finn asked if some of the money could be used as a down payment on a piece of property and the town could then mortgage the balance.
Hayes, the newly-seated member of the Kirby Select Board, said the board would “prioritize the ideas and then start to figure it out.”
The town would be looking to buy at least the minimum lot size required by zoning — five acres — it was noted during the session.
Marty Etter, chair of the town’s planning commission, said, “That’s quite a bit of money to buy five acres, even in these times.”
Finn added, “It’s not like the price of land is going to go down.”
“The select board has the authority to spend the money however they choose, but we don’t want to keep it a secret. If somebody wants to come to a Monday select board meeting, we’d be more than happy to have you,” said Isham.
The town has half the grant in hand now, and the other half will be coming in June, the townspeople were told.
“So we’ll have the funds,” said Grant. “If we don’t spend it as we should, we’ll have to send it back.”
Mary Etter, a longtime member of the town’s planning commission, said, “I don’t want to be sitting here in 20 years saying we should have bought land.”
“It seems like we need the land,” said Finn.
There isn’t space at the property to add onto either the townhouse or the garage, it was noted.
A few people belabored that the town has a few times in the past 15 years missed the chance to buy land, and did not .
Of the need for the town of Kirby to buy land for present and future municipal needs, Wood said, “I would say that’s the #1 thing.”
A majority of those who spoke agreed that purchasing land would be the wisest use of the grant and that it would be something to benefit the town, not only today but into the future.
The board has to obligate the federal grant dollars by December of 2024, and spend it by December of 2026, officials said.
“So we have time,” said Isham. “If anybody thinks of something down the road, send an email.”
