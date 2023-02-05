KIRBY — An updated opinion on the legality of short-term rentals in Kirby was discussed at a Kirby Planning Board meeting Thursday night before the board considered applications for two new rental properties on Gorham Drive which became the first to be approved under a new conditional review process.

A set of five conditions overseeing the rentals - from the number of guests being tied to the number of bedrooms to address septic system capacity concerns, to the number of vehicles permitted at a rental, to the requirement for a 24/7 property manager being available for neighbors to the rentals to contact - were voted on unanimously by the five members of the board present for the lengthy hearing.

