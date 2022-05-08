KIRBY — Unlike many towns which held their annual meetings in March without an in-person assembly, Kirby town officials opted to call the meeting to order on the traditional Vermont Town Meeting Day, elect longtime town moderator John McClaughry, then adjourn until early May, due to the pandemic.
That continued meeting date was this Saturday, and including McClaughry, Town Clerk Wanda Grant and the Board of Selectman, Chairman Keith Isham and board members Michael Bickford and John Morse, there were about two dozen residents on hand to see to the town’s annual business.
McClaughry, wielding the gavel he’s been swinging for more than 50 years in this small Northeast Kingdom town, wrote in a letter to townspeople on the inside of the 2021 Annual Report for the Town of Kirby, Vermont, about his thoughts on climate change and the Vermont Climate Council’s Climate Action Plan.
Though his commentary met with at least one town resident not appreciating the politicizing of a topic in the annual report - the author and town resident Melanie Finn referenced her views on the letter briefly at the meeting - McClaughry wrote in part referencing a much-earlier state plan, the State Land Use Plan, “Speaker of the House George Aiken, later Governor and Senator, had this to say about the 1935 proposition, “Why do folks live in the hills? … The reason is that some folks just naturally love the mountains and like to be up there among them where freedom of thought and action is logical and inherent.”
“I imagine that quite a few of the people in Kirby, then and now, can relate to that,” wrote McClaughry, who congratulated Finn on being chosen for the Vermont Book Award for her novel, The Hare.
Sitting beneath two hand-stitched flags made by the Kirby Quilters, a photo of whom adorned the cover of the annual report, selectmen, the town moderator and town clerk saw to the Warning for the annual meeting, and business was swiftly tended to.
With McClaughry having already been elected on March 1 as moderator, the assembly promptly returned Wanda Grant to her roles as town clerk, town treasurer and the collector of delinquent taxes via a single ballot with the unanimous vote of the assembly.
All offices were elected via a single ballot with unanimous consent.
Outgoing selectman John Morse was replaced by Jeffrey Hayes, the lone person seeking the 3-year term.
All other offices saw incumbents reappointed except in the case of two of the three open seats on the town’s planning board. Incumbent and longtime board member Mary Etter was reappointed by a unanimous vote, and new board members Judy Bourque and Lucas Bristol (not in attendance), were likewise voted in with unanimous single ballots cast.
“In the old days, we had to fill out ballots,” said McClaughry, explaining how the oft-used single ballot for the unanimous decision is now conducted. “Somewhere along the line, I picked up at some moderators’ meeting you could have a unanimous ballot if there was no objection.”
He said it used to be that voters would tear off the back page of their town report books to make a paper ballot, sometimes scribble in a candidate’s name spelled incorrectly, and get up to cast individual ballots.
“We used to line up!” said Kirby resident Tim Thompson. “We did get some time to talk together, though.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, there was no potluck luncheon as part of the annual meeting this year once again, a tradition townspeople typically look forward to both participating in and contributing to.
Townspeople swiftly and unanimously approved a list of special appropriations to non-profits the town supports. A representative of the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, Mel Reis, was the only agency spokesperson in attendance, and asked as a non-resident to be heard. She thanked town residents for their annual approval of a $300 donation to assist the agency in supporting “services to older Vermonters in the ensuing year.”
Isham, the chair of the town’s select board, said the town was seeking input on how to spend $147,000 in ARPA funds Kirby received from the federal government. Suggestions offered in a meeting of the board that followed the annual meeting saw interest in the town acquiring land for future town needs, including a garage and the relocation of the sand pile. There was also discussion about broadband needs at the town house and throughout Kirby. No decisions have been made so far.
Miles Etter, chair of the Northeast Kingdom School Choice District, said the town continues to have a high number of pupils in the school choice district, and that federal funding increases amid the pandemic have helped to support the district’s costs and keep taxes in check.
“I guess the question becomes what happens next year when the money disappears and the year after,” said Etter.
There was some discussion about what a terrible mud season it had been, and a round of applause to thank the town’s road foreman, John Ohina, for getting the roads in better condition once the mud began to abate.
Isham said he kept the Concord fire chief and ambulance company up to date daily on conditions on Kirby Mountain Road and South Kirby where he lives so they knew where they could get through day by day if there was an emergency.
“You couldn’t get past my house,” Isham said of a time this spring when conditions were really bad; he said it was the worst people remembered in 30 years. “I appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Marty Etter, chair of the town’s planning commission, stood to tell residents about zoning regulation proposals, and said there was a handout available to review.
Dwight Davis, a town resident, shared how a small town he lived in in Connecticut had “blown up” with over-development, and he expressed fears that could happen in Kirby.
“Things are changing and they’re changing fast,” said Davis. “I hope I don’t see Kirby going that route. I know you have to have modernization, but not like what I saw in Connecticut.”
Mary Etter, also on the planning commission, urged town residents to get involved, and to come to meetings and share their voices and ideas.
“This is a small enough town that your opinions and voices can really make a difference,” she said.
One voice that made a difference during the annual meeting, was that of not quite 4-year-old Maeve Kane, whose sweet voice chimed in several times when the assembly called out “aye” to agree with a vote as McClaughry moved through the 21 articles on the warning.
