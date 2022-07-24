KIRBY — A handful of proposed zoning changes from short-term rentals requiring a conditional use permit and board review to the size of permitted 1-bedroom accessory dwellings on property in town, will be going to voters later this year.

The town’s Zoning Board and Planning Commission is continuing to seek input from residents about the proposed changes to the Kirby Zoning Regulations and invites members of the public to its next meeting on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall.

