KIRBY — A handful of proposed zoning changes from short-term rentals requiring a conditional use permit and board review to the size of permitted 1-bedroom accessory dwellings on property in town, will be going to voters later this year.
The town’s Zoning Board and Planning Commission is continuing to seek input from residents about the proposed changes to the Kirby Zoning Regulations and invites members of the public to its next meeting on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall.
At the board’s July meeting, the board reviewed input received at the June informational meeting about the proposed regulation changes.
One of the changes on the table is to add wording to the Residential District section in the regulations for Accessory Dwellings.
What is proposed is to revise the Accessory Dwelling definition under the Residential District section of the regulations to include “one bedroom” and to “Set limits for Accessory Dwelling unit as 50 percent of the total habitable area with a cap of 1,200 sq. ft.”
The existing regulations permitted up to 30 percent of the square foot of the main dwelling on a property and did not have a cap on the size.
The board is also looking to add wording about short-term rentals, and at its July meeting agreed that the specific conditions for proposed short-term rentals on properties in town “will happen at conditional use hearings” going forward.
Based on input from townspeople at the June informational meeting, another change will be to limit the number of unregistered vehicles permitted on a property to two, the recent minutes reflect.
The commission also is looking at changing the definition of a junkyard to add corrosive materials, and materials that pose significant health and/or environmental risk, to try to deal with ongoing concerns over unpermitted junkyards in town, which have been an ongoing issue, officials said.
A few other definitions are proposed for some wordsmithing, including home occupation, adding ‘avoid 24-hour lighting when possible to the lighting language in zoning regulations, language related to site visits for permits, changing the setback for the residential district from 75 feet to 50 feet, temporary use permits related to RVs and campers, and making clear that structures with a smaller than 100-square-foot size which does not need permits, must be stand-alone.
Additionally, language to include a possible site visit requirement, and a possible extension of deadlines for completing building are among the proposed changes the board is considering.
The board is looking to add language to the regulations with a Temporary Use proposal. That would include a definition and regulations over RVs on property in Kirby. After some discussion, the board at its recent meeting, “Decided to propose that RVs not used for sole recreational use (occupied) have to be permitted (conditional use).”
The board discussed the next steps in proposing the changes and voting on the new regulations.
A document showing the original regulations and the proposed changes must be made available to the state, neighboring towns, the Select Board and townspeople, the minutes note.
The board also this month “Discussed the next steps of the process of proposing and voting on new zoning regulations.”
After the Aug. 4 informational meeting on the proposed changes, a Special Zoning Board meeting has been set for the following week, Aug. 11, “to go through the input from informational meeting to prepare for formal hearing,” the minutes of the July meeting state.
At that session, the board will make further revisions to the proposed changes if necessary, and will then vote to send the proposed changes to the town’s Select Board. At the Select Board’s September meeting, the proposed changes will be reviewed by the board and they will schedule a public hearing in October, in which members of the Planning and Zoning Board will be in attendance at.
“At this meeting, we can make further revisions if necessary, then vote to send to the Select board.
Sometime between November and December, the proposed timeline shows, townspeople will be asked to vote on the proposed regulation changes.
