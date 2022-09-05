KIRBY — At a hearing on proposed zoning changes in town - including a first-time requirement that short-term rentals be subjected to a conditional use review by the town’s Planning and Zoning Board - the owner of rental property in town who is building another home as a business rental pressed the board with questions about his specific plans.
The man would not give his name but was identified as Todd Glowa, who does not live in Kirby.
Kirby is weighing a requirement that short-term rentals undergo a conditional use permitting process. The proposed changes, now finalized by the board, go to the Kirby Select Board at its meeting Tuesday, where that board will set its own public hearing on the regulation changes under consideration - they will ultimately be presented to voters for their consideration before becoming final.
Language for short-term rentals of 28 days or less is being added to conditional uses to maintain the town’s rural character and to “protect neighbors,” Etter said.
Marty Etter said the character of the neighborhoods in Kirby is one of the areas that the board oversees, and “short-term rentals are a business.”
“For the past five years or more, the board, the biggest thing that comes to us is issues around this,” said Marty Etter, saying for other home occupations and businesses, there are conditions applied through the conditional use process that are part of the town’s zoning regulations.
Marty Etter said the board is not trying to prevent people from earning money off their properties, but they want to protect neighbors where there are short-term rentals. “It’s a chance for neighbors to come together and say ‘I’m worried about this,’ the whole point is open communication and figuring out what’s going to be best for everyone.”
A resident at the meeting said at times in North Kirby short-term rental can be “eight guys having a buddy weekend” and there can be traffic concerns with them speeding and more, impacting residential neighborhoods.
Selectman Jeff Hayes also attended the meeting, and said, “It doesn’t have anything to do with someone who wants to run a small business out of their home … what I keep coming back to, at the very first meeting we had a couple who have a property very close to East Burke and above them is an Airbnb-type thing.”
“Without the conditional use, the people whose property was trashed by snowmobiles, by cars, by noise, by light, all of that, had no say because if someone owned the property, whether they lived there or not, they owned the property, it becomes, you can call a sheriff or the police or whatever, and try to have someone stop abusing the rights of a neighbor,” said Hayes.
He said, “Without the conditional use, there’s no way for the neighbor to get any fairness or justification to what happens to them.”
Glowa asked if the town was trying to stop short-term rentals.
Marty Etter said the board is hearing about concerns often enough that there needs to be a process, “We don’t want to take away someone’s right to make money on their own property … we’re trying to find the place that’s going to allow the landowner, like you, to have your Airbnb and make some money but not at the cost of your neighbor’s peace.”
“You’re building a house, if you want to have it as a short-term rental. If this is voted on and the town approves it, it just means you have to get a conditional use permit,” said Marty Etter. “It’s a little bit of forethought.”
Glowa asked if there could be a private meeting to “work out a deal” with neighbors. He said the property he’s now constructing involves a right-of-way and neighbors don’t want him to put up signs, but renters sometimes go down the wrong driveways. He said he has been upfront about his plans and was there first, and voiced concerns about the possibility of the conditional use review being required of short-term rental owners, saying he is in the process of building a house now that he plans to use for rentals.
“The goal is not to do side deals,” said Marty Etter. “We don’t want to stop people from making money. We want to make sure it’s not going to change the character of the neighborhood.”
Glowa’s associate asked if they were to complete the house before a vote if it would be grandfathered in, and they were told it would be if it were completed and listed on a rental site such as Airbnb.
Steve Baker, a resident, said, “I think the conditional use thing is great, but there are a couple of things that should be entertained. Let’s say it’s an Airbnb … maybe it’s got four bedrooms and two baths. That’s fine for two or three people that want to come in and rent a place or a couple, but sometimes there’s subletting going on or sometimes you find out there’s 30 people. The septic system can’t handle that unless it’s designed accordingly.”
He said people are partying hard, littering, and trespassing on neighbors’ properties with some of the short-term rental situations happening in town. “It becomes the town’s problem, and my problem and the state police’s problem and we have virtually no coverage.”
“The volume of people is the biggest problem with creates spin-off problems,” said Baker. “I think it would behoove the town, every town to say what are your intentions and how many people?”
Shaw said the goal is “to protect the people who are full-time residents here, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
“It’s not looking for a trick to stop people,” said Mary Etter.
Board member Ian Balcom said “It’s also an equity issue, to regulate the new business opportunity that short-term rentals bring to the plate, saying people already are required to go through conditional use processes to operate bed and breakfasts and other home business uses.
On the listing for an Airbnb he already operates in Kirby, Glowa is listed as a Superhost.
He describes the house this way, “What makes our place unique THE VIEW! The house is close to Burke Mt 3.9 mile away. The Kirby connector mountain bike trail is 1.1 miles. The East Burke town and restaurants also center Hub of the Kingdom Mt biking trails is 2.3 miles away.”
“This is a newly built rental home that offers great times and fantastic views. This home offers privacy and the convenience of being only 5 minutes from Burke mountain ski resort. Only 5 minutes from the center hub of the kingdom come trails (his language) in East Burke. Its only 20 minutes from Lake Willoughby,” the listing says.
Other Regulation Changes
The board reviewed the proposed changes including accessory dwelling units, which will include the language one bedroom and set limits of 50 percent of the main residence with a cap of 1,200 square feet, aimed at allowing a uniform larger size than the current 30 percent of the main dwelling square footage without a size limit.
Marty Etter said the goal was to allow for 1-bedroom accessory dwelling units to be permitted, but to be restricted in size to not be additional full homes. The accessory dwellings are permitted to allow for in-law type small homes and for caretakers, etc., the board discussed earlier, but are not supposed to be large-sized homes.
The board is also considering adding occupied recreational vehicles (RVs) to conditional use review.
“It’s not to deter it, it’s more to understand it, for communication with the board,” said Marty Etter. “If you threw up a little house you’d have to go through permitting. If someone wants to live in an RV, there should be some kind of system. We just wanted it to be in one place so it’s clear to the people doing it and it’s clear to the board how to proceed, that kind of thing.”
The definition of junkyard under regulations will have the word ‘corrosive’ added under the proposed tweaks to the town’s zoning rules. The language will also refer to a situation posing significant health and/or environmental risk.
Baker raised the issue of junk cars on a property, saying he would like to see the limit for junk cars reduced.
“It seemed like from the large group that we had (at the last meeting) it wasn’t a favorable suggestion at this time,” said Marty Etter. “We’re just trying to propose what the town is going to approve in the end.”
The proposed changes also call for adding language to home occupation related to excessive noise, smoke, vibration, dust, glare, odors, heat, visual annoyances, traffic or undue burdens on the road, the definition states in part.
Language to promote alternatives to 24-hour lighting is also built into the proposed changes.
“In a lot of cases, a motion detector will do just that if security is a concern,” said board member Graham Shaw.
The reason for the lighting language is to not “disturb the beauty of the night sky, (and to) protect natural resources.”
Mary Etter said, “We have found that sometimes people just plan things based on what they’ve seen … and when there is a suggestion or another option pointed out … we believe that making those kinds of suggestions available, most of the time people want things to be the best they can be for themselves or for the neighborhood, that’s okay.”
Other changes include wording to state that site visits by the town’s zoning administrator may occur when permits are sought, to allow for requests to the 2-year requirement for permits in unusual circumstances.
“We’ve seen how supply chains are and contracting, and so there are cases where it’s not possible to finish in two years, we are proposing the extension,” said Marty Etter.
The final proposed tweak to add wording that standalone structures such as dog houses, sheds, tree houses, etc., structures with a footprint of less than 100 square feet must be standalone, so that multiple 99-square foot buildings cannot be attached.
Mary Etter said, “We’ve been listening to what residents and landowners bring as far as what they want to do, hope to do, struggle to do … we’ve been listening.” The proposals now before the town incorporate that feedback.
Regional Glance
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border.
Areas with the highest numbers of short-term rentals available through AirBNB and VRBO include the ski communities of Twin Mountain/Bretton Woods (211), East/West Burke (175), Jay/Troy (127) and Franconia/Easton (100), according to industry analysts AirDNA.
Other places with high numbers of STRs were Pittsburg (98), Bethlehem (93) and Whitefield/Dalton (79).
All numbers were current on AirDNA as of Aug. 31.
The rise in STRs across the region has prompted some communities to adopt regulations.
In New Hampshire, 30 communities and one precinct had addressed short-term rentals as through ordinances, zoning by-laws, or both as of March 2022, according to the state Office of Strategic Initiatives,
That includes the North Country communities of Easton, Franconia, Gorham, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lisbon, Littleton, Monroe, and Whitefield.
However, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
Still, AirDNA reports a number of active rentals throughout the NEK including St. Johnsbury (26), Newport (53), Lyndon (42) and Danville (65).
It is unclear if any Northeast Kingdom communities have discussed or passed additional short-term rental regulations, such as zoning changes or a registration/permitting process.
Staff writer Paul Hayes contributed to this report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.