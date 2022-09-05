KIRBY — At a hearing on proposed zoning changes in town - including a first-time requirement that short-term rentals be subjected to a conditional use review by the town’s Planning and Zoning Board - the owner of rental property in town who is building another home as a business rental pressed the board with questions about his specific plans.

The man would not give his name but was identified as Todd Glowa, who does not live in Kirby.

